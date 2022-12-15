Beloved Sydney Punk Band The Dead Love Are Calling It Quits

Sydney grunge-punk favourites The Dead Love have announced their break-up. After more than a decade of hard riffing bangers and countless tours both across Australia and overseas, the trio will be hanging up their guitars for good.

The silver lining is that they’ve announced one last hurrah in the form of a headline show to say farewell to their fans. It’s happening at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Saturday, 21st January.

WATCH: The Dead Love – ‘Sugarcoat’

Bassist Clint Ossington shared a lengthy eulogy on the band’s socials this week on behalf of the trio.

“It was over 12 years ago Stevie [Knight, frontman] hit me up to come over and hangout to hear some demos and ideas he had for a side project, not knowing each other from anything more than seeing each other play around the traps in other projects, this could have gone a few ways…” he began.

“Fortunately that night we instantly clicked on the ideas and it ended up consisting of shit loads of beers and a shut the fuck up from Stevie’s parents at 4am in the morning because we were still up vibing ideas and stamping our feet to tunes that would soon set in stone a collective shortly after named THE DEAD LOVE. (Let’s just say I didn’t I make it for dinner)”

He continued: “From that night and now for Over 12 years TDL has been unbreakable, releasing 3 albums an EP, a bunch of other singles, videos, live performances, countless tours with so many great bands and legends met along the way and in places we only ever dreamt we’d be playing all over the world! TDL made its way into people’s ears and hearts all over the globe, even when they tried to ignore us we kept going, touring off our own backs and building a loyal following all over the world, you know who you are, we see you and we thank you.

“But as life takes it’s inevitable turns and our focuses both creatively and in life have shifted over time, rather than fade away slowly we’ve made the very tough decision to lay TDL to rest.”

Clint concluded by saying a huge thank you to all of the fans’ supporters.

“Friends, Fans and Family we truly thank you, you’re absolutely a huge part of the reason we’ve pushed on this long.”

You can get your hands on tickets to the band’s final ever show right here.

Further Reading

LISTEN: Sydney’s The Dead Love Cover Silverchair Classic To Honour 25 Years Of ‘Freak Show’

Watch Stand Atlantic Take On Juice WRLD’s ‘Righteous’ For Triple J’s Like A Version

The Dead Love Team Up With All-Star Aussie Emo Lineup On Iso Anthem ‘My Friends’