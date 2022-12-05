Ben Harper Announces East Coast Headline Shows for February 2023

American singer-songwriter Ben Harper is headed to Australia next year for a string of shows as part of the SummerSalt touring festival, and now the multi-instrumentalist has announced a trio of east coast solo headline gigs for February 2023.

In addition to his SummerSalt dates, Harper will play Tuesday, 7th February at Palais Theatre in Melbourne, before a show at Sydney’s State Theatre the following evening. On Friday, 10th February, he’ll perform a headline gig at the QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane. Tickets are on sale this Wednesday, 7th December with a Live Nation pre-sale kicking off tomorrow.

Ben Harper – ‘We Need to Talk About It’

Harper, who last performed in Australia in 2019 as part of that year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest lineup with the Innocent Criminals, is touring in support of his 17th studio album, Bloodline Maintenance, which arrived in July after being previewed with singles ‘We Need to Talk About It’ and ‘Need to Know Basis’.

“It was like I was moving forward and venturing into places I had never been before,” Harper said earlier this year about his approach when writing and recording Bloodline Maintenance.

“Taking everything I’ve learned from every other record and kind of setting fire to it all and starting over. And I knew the sounds I was hearing in my head were so unorthodox that I had to do most of it myself.”

Harper will also perform at all eight legs of next year’s SummerSalt festival, joining Angus & Julia Stone, City and Colour, The Rubens, Middle Kids and Alex the Astronaut. The festival will begin its run Friday, 27th January at Stage 88 in Canberra before continuing on to Wollongong, Fremantle, Hobart, the Yarra Valley, Torquay, Coffs Harbour and Southport. Tickets are on sale now.

Ben Harper 2023 Headline Tour Dates

Tuesday, 7th February – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday, 8th February – State Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 10th February – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

