Beth Hart Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Beth Hart will be back in Australia in February 2024. The Californian blues rocker will headline pub and theatre venues in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney across the second half of the month. Hart was last in Australia for this year’s edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest, but played no sideshows.

The tour begins at Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane on Saturday, 17th February. Hart will play Adelaide’s AEC Theatre on Monday, 19th February, Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Thursday, 22nd February and Sydney’s Darling Harbour Theatre on Saturday, 24th February. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, 19th October – see below for pre-sale details.

Beth Hart – ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Beth Hart has been a frequent visitor to Australia over the last decade. “I’m lucky enough that I’ve been able to tour across Australia several times,” Hart said in a statement. “But in terms of really getting to know the people or culture, I haven’t been able to soak it in enough. I’m hoping to change that this time around.”

Hart released her debut solo album, Immortal, in 1996 on the Atlantic record label. Nine more solo albums have followed, including last year’s covers LP, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin. Hart has also made multiple records with American guitarist Joe Bonamassa that consist of covers of classic blues, roots and R&B artists, including Ike & Tina Turner, LaVern Baker, Lucinda Williams and Aretha Franklin.

Beth Hart 2024 Australian Tour

Saturday, 17th February – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

Monday, 19th February – AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 22nd February – Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 24th February – Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney NSW

Pre-sales open at 10:00am on Tuesday, 17th October until 9:00am on Thursday, 19th October. General tickets on sale at 10:00am on Thursday, 19th October. See mjrpresents.com for more details

