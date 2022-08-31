Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams Lead Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

Bluesfest has unveiled the first lineup announcement for its 2023 event. The festival will once again return to its home at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm just north of Byron Bay, running for five days across the 2023 Easter long weekend.
Recent tour announcements for Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples, Jackson Browne and Marcus King gave fans a teaser of what was to come. Bluesfest have now revealed the 41 acts that make up its initial lineup. Leading the charge are Elvis Costello & The Imposters, GZA, Lucinda Williams, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and Femi Kuti & The Positive Force.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters will perform at Bluesfest 2023e
The 2023 lineup will also feature a stellar array of local talent, including the reconfigured Cat Empire, Chain, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana, Gang Of Youths and Xavier Rudd. Meanwhile, the festival will offer Australian exclusive appearances from the likes of Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa, Eric Gales, Kaleo, Greensky Bluegrass, Nikki Hill and Southern Avenue.
“For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is presenting a fully international festival experience like the legendary ones we did before the COVID-era,” said Festival Director Peter Noble OAM in a statement.
Noble continued, “Whilst there are still plenty of Aussie artists listed in this first and upcoming announcements, it is wonderful to once again, in 2023, after four long years, be able to bring back some of the greatest blues, roots, soul, rock, hip hop, R&B, world and Americana artists to our shores after so long,. As well as, of course, the stars of tomorrow.”
Bluesfest have announced that prices for tickets, camping, and VIP access will remain the same as this year’s prices, while also announcing that they’ve spent over $500k on upgrading and waterproofing the Bluesfest site. Organisers have teased that news on sideshows as well as information on “two special satellite events happening in Melbourne and Perth” will arrive in good time.
- 19-Twenty
- The Barnestormers
- Beth Hart (Exclusive)
- The Black Sorrows
- Bonnie Raitt
- Buddy Guy
- The Cat Empire
- Chain
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Eric Gales (Exclusive)
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
- Gang Of Youths
- Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)
- Jackson Browne
- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)
- Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues
- Jon Stevens
- Kaleo (Exclusive)
- Keb’ Mo’
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction
- Larkin Poe
- LP
- Lucinda Williams
- Marcus King
- Mavis Staples
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Nikki Hill (Exclusive)
- Robert Glasper
- RocKwiz Live
- The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia
- Southern Avenue (Exclusive)
- Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Tash Sultana
- Xavier Rudd
Dates And Venues
- Thursday, 6th April, 2023 – Monday, 10th April, 2023 – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW
Tickets on sale now.
