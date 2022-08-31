Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams Lead Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

Bluesfest has unveiled the first lineup announcement for its 2023 event. The festival will once again return to its home at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm just north of Byron Bay, running for five days across the 2023 Easter long weekend.

Recent tour announcements for Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples, Jackson Browne and Marcus King gave fans a teaser of what was to come. Bluesfest have now revealed the 41 acts that make up its initial lineup. Leading the charge are Elvis Costello & The Imposters, GZA, Lucinda Williams, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and Femi Kuti & The Positive Force.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters will perform at Bluesfest 2023

The 2023 lineup will also feature a stellar array of local talent, including the reconfigured Cat Empire, Chain, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana, Gang Of Youths and Xavier Rudd. Meanwhile, the festival will offer Australian exclusive appearances from the likes of Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa, Eric Gales, Kaleo, Greensky Bluegrass, Nikki Hill and Southern Avenue.

“For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is presenting a fully international festival experience like the legendary ones we did before the COVID-era,” said Festival Director Peter Noble OAM in a statement.

Noble continued, “Whilst there are still plenty of Aussie artists listed in this first and upcoming announcements, it is wonderful to once again, in 2023, after four long years, be able to bring back some of the greatest blues, roots, soul, rock, hip hop, R&B, world and Americana artists to our shores after so long,. As well as, of course, the stars of tomorrow.”

Bluesfest have announced that prices for tickets, camping, and VIP access will remain the same as this year’s prices, while also announcing that they’ve spent over $500k on upgrading and waterproofing the Bluesfest site. Organisers have teased that news on sideshows as well as information on “two special satellite events happening in Melbourne and Perth” will arrive in good time.

Bluesfest 2023

19-Twenty

The Barnestormers

Beth Hart (Exclusive)

The Black Sorrows

Bonnie Raitt

Buddy Guy

The Cat Empire

Chain

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Eric Gales (Exclusive)

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Gang Of Youths

Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)

Jackson Browne

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)

Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues

Jon Stevens

Kaleo (Exclusive)

Keb’ Mo’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction

Larkin Poe

LP

Lucinda Williams

Marcus King

Mavis Staples

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Nikki Hill (Exclusive)

Robert Glasper

RocKwiz Live

The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia

Southern Avenue (Exclusive)

Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Tash Sultana

Xavier Rudd

Dates And Venues

Thursday, 6th April, 2023 – Monday, 10th April, 2023 – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Bluesfest Confirms Its Return For Easter 2023

Elvis Costello, Sean Lennon Share Covers For Paul McCartney’s Birthday

Love Letter To A Record: Seeker Lover Keeper’s Holly Throsby On Lucinda Williams’ ‘Happy Woman Blues’