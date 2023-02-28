Sunshine Coast Foursome Betty Taylor Release New Single and Announce Debut Headline Tour

Sunshine Coast outfit Betty Taylor have announced their debut Australian headline tour, which comes in support of their new single ‘Glitter’. It’s the band’s second single, following the release of ‘Stallin” in late 2022.

The tour will take Betty Taylor along the east coast, starting in Brisbane on Friday, 12th May before heading to Melbourne, Sydney, and Wollongong. You can scope out all the dates and details below.

Betty Taylor: ‘Glitter’

Betty Taylor worked with producer Aidan Hogg for ‘Glitter’. Hogg, who also worked on ‘Stallin”, has previously worked with artists like G Flip, Eves Karydas, and Jaguar Jonze.

In good news for those suffering through the cost of living crisis, the majority of shows on Betty Taylor’s upcoming tour will be free – with the exception of the show at Yah Yah’s in Melbourne, which will set you back $10 pre-sale, or $15 on the door.

Betty Taylor began 2023 supporting Norwegian artist girl in red on her Laneway sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne. Aside from their upcoming headline dates, the band are set to appear at Spaced Out festival on the Gold Coast on Sunday, 9th April.

Betty Taylor ‘Glitter’ Tour 2023

Friday, 12th May – Felons Brewing Co, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 19th May – Yah Yah’s, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 27th May – Vic on the Park, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 28th May – North Gong Hotel, Wollongong NSW

Tickets for the Yah Yah’s show are available now via Eventbrite.

