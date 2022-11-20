News

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

New Aus Music Playlist

Sarah Mary Chadwick | Credit: Xixi Cao

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes new music from Sarah Mary Chadwick, Gordon Koang, Danika, Hot Tubs Time Machine, Babaganouj, Holliday Howe and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

Listen to this month’s playlist

New Additions: 20/11/2022

Sarah Mary Chadwick – Flipped It

These New South Wales – Changes

Angeles – Punch Drunk Love

Babaganouj – What Planet Do You Come From?

Danika – For My Baby

Lil Jaye – Live in the Moment

Hot Tubs Time Machine – A1 Bakery

Adrian Dzvuke – WASSUP

KYE – Clique

Eluera – Sixth Sense

Betty Taylor – Stallin’

Gordon Koang – Male Mi Goa Ji Sobat

Gut Health – Lethargic

1tpsp and Squidgenini – Seasons

Holliday Howe – Thelma & Louise Pt. II

Adalita – Hit Me

Ashli – NLTP

Touch Sensitive – Joy in the Morning (feat. Chrome Sparks)

