NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

New Additions: 20/11/2022
Sarah Mary Chadwick – Flipped It
These New South Wales – Changes
Angeles – Punch Drunk Love
Babaganouj – What Planet Do You Come From?
Danika – For My Baby
Lil Jaye – Live in the Moment
Hot Tubs Time Machine – A1 Bakery
Adrian Dzvuke – WASSUP
KYE – Clique
Eluera – Sixth Sense
Betty Taylor – Stallin’
Gordon Koang – Male Mi Goa Ji Sobat
Gut Health – Lethargic
1tpsp and Squidgenini – Seasons
Holliday Howe – Thelma & Louise Pt. II
Adalita – Hit Me
Ashli – NLTP
Touch Sensitive – Joy in the Morning (feat. Chrome Sparks)
