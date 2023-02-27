17-year-old Bedroom Producer d4vd Announces Debut Australian Headline Shows

Houston artist d4vd has announced his first ever Australian shows for this April. The songwriter and producer will play two shows on the east coast – at Mary’s Underground, Sydney, on Monday, 3rd April and at Howler, Melbourne, on Tuesday, 4th April.

The tour is in support of d4vd’s recent single, ‘Placebo Effect’, which dropped in early February.

d4vd: ‘Placebo Effect’

d4vd, who’s 17 years old, rose to fame off the back of the tracks ‘Here With Me’ and ‘Romantic Homicide’, both of which landed last year and went viral on TikTok. He’s been tipped by Apple Music’s Zane Lowe as an artist to watch in 2023.

According to d4vd, it was a completely unexpected success – he’d previously wanted to be a professional gamer, and played Fortnite to millions of viewers under the name Limit Ant. He started making music to get around using copyrighted music in his Fortnite montage vids.

“I didn’t even think about how far it could actually take me in terms of the numbers and everything,” he told NME in 2022.

d4vd Australian Tour Dates

Monday, 3rd April – Mary’s Underground, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 4th April – Howler, Melbourne VIC

Tickets are on sale now via Handsome Tours.

