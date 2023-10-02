Beyoncé is Releasing a ‘Renaissance’ Film

Beyoncé has announced the impending release of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The film will be released in cinemas across North America on Friday, 1st December, with international screening dates to be announced at a later date.

The film is a combination of footage taken from the pop star’s 2023 Renaissance world tour, behind-the-scenes material, videos for the visual album, and a “docu-style” account of recording the album (as per Variety). Watch the trailer below.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the trailer. “My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.” A press release states that the film “is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

Renaissance, Beyoncé’s seventh solo album, was released in June 2022. It features the singles ‘Break My Soul’, ‘Cuff It’ and ‘America Has a Problem’. The album swept the Grammy Awards, winning Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Break My Soul’, Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for ‘Plastic off the Sofa’. The trophies made Beyoncé the artist with the most career Grammy wins ever.

The world tour kicked off in Sweden in May 2023, with dates following across Europe and North America. No Australian dates have been announced at the time of writing.

