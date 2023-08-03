Lizzo Releases Statement Denying Harassment Allegations From Former Dancers

US singer Lizzo has released a statement strongly denying allegations made by some of her former dancers, labelling them “unbelievable” and “outrageous”. The news broke earlier this week that three of Lizzo’s former dancers are suing her for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment – the complaint alleges instances of disability discrimination and fat-shaming, racial discrimination, and also makes claims of religious harassment against Lizzo’s dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

The complaint also cites an incident in Amsterdam when the singer allegedly put pressure on one of the dancers to touch a performer’s breasts, as well as “catch dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas and eat bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”.

Lizzo Releases Statement on Allegations

In a statement released last night (AEST), Lizzo – real name Melissa Jefferson – says the “last few days have been gut-wrenching difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing”. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” Lizzo wrote.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo claimed.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards,” the singer continued. “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo went on to say that “there is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world”. “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” she wrote.

The statement finishes with Lizzo thanking those who have reached out for support – you can read the full statement below.

The three dancers have also released a statement responding to Lizzo’s rebuttal, claiming that “her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress”. You can read their full statement below as well.

Lizzo Full Statement

These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.

I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.

I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this time.

Plaintiffs’ Statement

Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences. While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.

