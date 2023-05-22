James Reyne Re-Schedules ‘Way Out West’ Tour Dates After Breaking His Ankle

James Reyne has been forced to reschedule a number of dates on his upcoming Way Out West tour with Ella Hooper after breaking his ankle and rib. The songwriter announced the changes in a post on Facebook at the end of last week, writing that he was ordered by doctors to “take it easy”.

“Just a quick explanation as to why we’ve re-scheduled some of the gigs on the Way Out West Tour,” Reyne wrote. “I broke my ankle and my rib! Doc’s orders are to take it easy with the leg raised, plastered and moon-booted for the meantime. And try not to cough, sneeze or breathe too deeply.”

“Luckily I’m in good hands and we’re working hard to make sure we’re back on the road by the end of June,” Reyne finished.

Seven shows on the tour have been affected – see below for the specific dates. Ticket holders for those dates should have been, or will be, contacted by the venue or ticketing agents in regards to the new dates. Refunds are available for those that can’t make the new dates.

The Way Out West tour was due to kick off this Friday at the Theatre Royal in Hobart. The run of dates was announced at the end of March in support of the duo’s new version of ‘Way Out West’ – which was first recorded by Reyne with James Blundell back in 1992, a cover of the 1973 song by the Dingoes.

“When James came to me with this idea – I was like – hell yeah!” Said Hooper in a statement about the new version. “I’ve always adored that song, it’s got such a lovely, laconic feel to it and it’s such a unique Australian song too. I used to belt out this song growing up in the country, it’s a dream to be doing it for real with James. It definitely deserves another spin!”

Friday, 26th May – Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS RESCHEDULED

Saturday, 27th May – Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide SA RESCHEDULED

Thursday, 1st June – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD RESCHEDULED

Friday, 2nd June – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD RESCHEDULED

Sunday, 4th June – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD RESCHEDULED

Friday, 9th June – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW RESCHEDULED

Saturday, 10th June – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW RESCHEDULED

Saturday, 17th June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC RESCHEDULED

Friday, 23rd June – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Friday, 30th June – Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Saturday, 1st July – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, 15th July – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Saturday, 22nd July – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

Friday, 4th August – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin NT

Friday, 11th August – Townsville Regional Entertainment Centre, Townsville QLD

Saturday, 12th August – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Friday, 18th August – Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW

Saturday, 19th August – Toronto Hotel, Toronto NSW

