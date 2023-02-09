Bikini Kill have announced that Cold Meat, Queerbait, Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys, K5, and Parsnip will be joining them at various dates on their upcoming Australian tour. The tour is set to begin on Sunday, 26th February at Hobart’s Mona Foma festival.

Cold Meat will open for Bikini Kill at their Perth Festival sets, Queerbait will join them in Brisbane at the Tivoli, Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys are locked in for Adelaide, and Parsnip and K5 will each take a support slot for their Melbourne shows. Check out the details below.

Bikini Kill: ‘Sugar’

The tour marks Bikini Kill’s first run around Australia in 25 years, following their reformation in 2019. Aside from their headline shows, they’ll be playing Golden Plains festival in Victoria – alongside acts like Carly Rae Jepsen, Four Tet and Angel Olsen – and Perth Festival.

The band – Frontwoman Kathleen Hanna, drummer Tobi Vail and bassist Kathi Wilcox – will also appear in a panel discussion with writer Marieke Hardy at Sydney’s All About Women festival at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday, 12th March.

A couple of shows have been added to the tour as some dates have recently sold out – Bikini Kill will now do two shows at Perth Festival and an extra date at the Forum.

Bikini Kill Australian Tour Dates

Sunday, 26th February – Mona Foma, Hobart

Tickets: Mona Foma

Tuesday, 28th February: Perth Festival, Perth (with Cold Meat)

Tickets: Perth Festival.

Wednesday, 1st March – Perth Festival, Perth (with Cold Meat) SOLD OUT

Tickets: Perth Festival

Friday, 3rd March – The Tivoli, Brisbane (with Queerbait)

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Sunday, 5th March – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide (with Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys) SOLD OUT

Tickets: Moshtix

Tuesday, 7th March – The Forum, Melbourne (with Parsnip)

Tickets: Ticketek.

Wednesday, 8th March – Forum, Melbourne (with K5) SOLD OUT

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 11th March – Golden Plains, Victoria

Ticket ballot now closed

Sunday, 12th March – Bikini Kill Talk Event, All About Women Festival, Sydney

Tickets: Sydney Opera House.

Monday, 13th March – Sydney Opera House, Sydney (all ages)

Tickets: Sydney Opera House

