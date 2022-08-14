Bill Pitman, Wrecking Crew Guitarist, Dies Aged 102

Bill Pitman, the revered US guitarist famed for his work as part of the legendary Wrecking Crew, has passed away at the age of 102. According to a report from The New York Times, Pitman passed away under hospice care at his home in California, just weeks after suffering a fractured spine in a fall.

Born in New Jersey in 1920, Pitman was an avid music fan from a young age, deciding to become a professional musician at the age of five. After dabbling with numerous bands throughout the ’40s, Pitman began his professional career in 1951, taking on the role of lead guitarist in Peggy Lee’s band.

Bill Pitman can be heard on iconic tracks such as B.J. Thomas’ ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’:

Towards the end of the ’50s, Pitman became involved with famed producer Phil Spector, taking on the role of guitarist in a newly-organised group of session musicians he had constructed. By the start of the following decade, this loose group of musicians had taken on the name The Wrecking Crew, serving as the de facto house band for Spector, and going on to become one of the most prolific and celebrated musical groups in history.

Working with the likes of drummer Hal Blaine, keyboardist Leon Russell, guitarist Glen Campbell, bassist Max Bennett, and a revolving cast of many other studio musicians, the Wrecking Crew were responsible for approximately 140 top ten hits in the US, with around 40 going on to top the charts, including The Beach Boys’ ‘I Get Around’, Nancy Sinatra’s ‘These Boots Are Made For Walkin”, and Sonny & Cher’s ‘I Got You Babe’.

Pitman’s prolific musicianship can be heard backing a large array of celebrated artists, including the likes of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Sam Cooke, and Herb Alpert. Perhaps his most iconic contribution to the world of popular music can be heard on B.J. Thomas’ ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song following its use in the 1969 film Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid.

