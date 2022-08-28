Billie Eilish Support Act Dora Jar Announces Australian Headline Shows

US bedroom pop musician Dora Jar has announced a pair of Australian headline shows. News of the shows come just a matter of days before Jar makes her debut appearance in the country as the support for Billie Eilish on her upcoming local tour.

Jar was first announced as the support for Eilish’s forthcoming tour earlier this month, set to perform at select shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. Now, she’s planned a pair of headline dates for Sydney and Melbourne during her time in the country.

Dora Jar will perform a solo headline show at The Lansdowne in Sydney on Thursday, 15th September, followed by an additional Melbourne performance at The Toff on Wednesday, 21st September. Tickets to both shows are on sale from 12pm local time on Tuesday, 30th August.

Jar made her debut into the musical world last year with the release of her Three Songs EP, before gaining attention thanks to her Digital Meadow EP just months later. Over the following year, she’s been named one of the indie world’s rising artists, gaining further recognition for her support slots on Eilish’s ongoing Happier Than Ever global tour.

Dora Jar Australian Tour 2022

Thursday, 15th September – The Lansdowne, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 21st September – The Toff, Melbourne, VIC

Tickers on sale from 12pm, Tuesday, August 30th.

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever, Australian Tour 2022

Tuesday, 13th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW*

Wednesday, 14th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW*

Thursday, 15th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW#

Saturday, 17th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD#

Sunday, 18th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD#

Monday, 19th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD*

Thursday, 22nd September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC*

Friday, 23rd September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC*

Saturday, 24th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC#

Monday, 26th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC#

Thursday, 29th September – RAC Arena, Perth, WA#

Friday, 30th September – RAC Arena, Perth, WA#

With special guests Dora Jar* and Sampa The Great#.

Tickets to all shows on sale now.

