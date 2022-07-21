Billie Eilish Surprise-Releases New ‘Guitar Songs’ EP

Billie Eilish has released her first new music of 2022. Two new tracks feature on the artist’s surprise-released EP, Guitar Songs, which arrived overnight.

The Guitar Songs EP is Eilish’s first collection of music since her second album, Happier Than Ever, came out in July 2021. The EP features the song ‘TV’, which had been performed live on the singer’s recent tour of the UK.

Billie Eilish – ‘TV’

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 ahead of its release, Eilish said that the EP’s second song, ‘The 30th’, was penned in December 2021 and was the first song she’d written since Happier Than Ever. The track itself focuses on an unspecified incident that had occurred just days earlier.

“That’s why it’s called ‘The 30th’ because something happened on November 30th, and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience. I had been writing down all these thoughts that I was having,” Eilish said. “I was with Finneas, and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what you were planning on doing, but we need to write this song about this right now.'”

‘TV’ features a prescient line that made headlines for pointing out the disconnect between the focus on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial,” Eilish sings in the song, “while they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

“We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially overturned. It was a placeholder of doom. I mean, it was the day of Glastonbury that it happened,” Eilish said during her discussion with Lowe. “We were at this house, and I was sitting with the dogs in the grass. My mom came out, and she just stood there, and she went, ‘They overturned it.’ We all were just like… God, it was like a curtain of doom.”

Billie Eilish – ‘The 30th’

