Björk Plots Release Of First Album In Five Years, ‘Fossora’

Björk is reportedly on track to release a new album this year. The forthcoming record, her 10th studio release overall, was confirmed in an interview with The Guardian, and is set to arrive in spring.

As The Guardian explains in its long-reaching piece with the Icelandic music icon, the new album – dubbed Fossora, after the feminine version of the Latin word for ‘digger’ – will be her first since 2017’s Utopia, and is the result of numerous changes over the last few years, including the passing of her mother, the effect of lockdown in Reykjavík, and the impact of her pandemic-inspired “crazy DJ nights”.

Björk – ‘The Gate’

Despite the elements of gabber beats, Fossora still features a sound rooted in earthiness, with a recurring sextet of bass clarinets helping to foster the natural element featured within the record. Speaking to collaborators Ican Harem and DJ Kasimyn during its creation, Björk reportedly described it to them as her “mushroom album”.

“It’s like digging a hole in the ground,” she told them. “This time around, I’m living with moles and really grounding myself. I don’t know if that’s too far-fetched for you guys, but I have to speak in this sort of music lingo.” Reportedly, the pair understood Björk’s descriptors to the point where they soon began creating a series of beats in odd signatures that she has since dubbed “biological techno”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Björk gave a stylistic comparison of what Fossora sounds like when compared to her last studio effort, which she described as being “like a pacifist, idealistic album with flutes and synths and birds”. Thus, Fossora sees her exploring the resulting dreamland: “Let’s see what it’s like when you walk into this fantasy and, you know, have a lunch and farrrrt and do normal things, like meet your friends.”

Currently, full details of the new record have not been released, including its release date, tracklist, or credits. However, Björk has explained the album includes a pair of tracks dedicated to her late mother, while a retrospective podcast series is also in the works.

