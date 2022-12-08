Black Lips Announce 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Atlanta garage rock outfit Black Lips have announced an Australian headline tour for March of next year, returning for their first shows in the country in more than eight years.

After a gig in Auckland, New Zealand, the Australian headline run will kick off at the Espy in Melbourne on Friday, 3rd March, with the band playing at Wollongong’s Dicey Rileys on Monday, 6th March. Over the next three consecutive nights, they’ll play shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle. See dates and details below – tickets are on sale now.

Black Lips – ‘No Rave’

In addition to their headline shows, Black Lips will also be performing as part of the inaugural Tent Pole Festival in Geelong on Saturday, 4th March. Elsewhere on the bill for the festival are US indie legends Pavement and country singer Charley Crockett, along with the likes of Spiderbait, Magic Dirt, Floodlights and MOD CON. Tickets are available here.

Since Black Lips last toured Australia in early 2015, they’ve released three new albums: 2017’s Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art? 2020’s Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart and Apocalypse Love in October of this year.

Black Lips 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 3rd March – The Espy, Melbourne

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 4th March – Tent Pole Festival, Mount Duneed

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, 6th March – Dicey Rileys, Wollongong

Tickets: Moshtix

Tuesday, 7th March – Crowbar, Sydney

Tickets: Oztix

Wednesday, 8th March – The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 9th March – Freo Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Moshtix

