Pavement Announce 2023 Australian Tour

US indie-rock legends Pavement have announced their return to Australia. The veteran group will tour the country in early 2023 as part of their long-delayed reunion celebrations.

Kicking off in February 2022, the group will perform six theatre headline dates in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Thirroul, Sydney, and Melbourne. Additionally, the group will also appear at both the ‘musical jamboree’ Tent Pole in Geelong, along with a performance at Hobart’s MONA FOMA.

Pavement – ‘Stereo’

Pavement first formed in 1989 by Stephen Malkmus, Scott ‘Spiral Stairs’ Kannberg, and Gary Young. Later solidifying their lineup with the additions of Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich, and Steve West following the departure of Young, the group would record five albums across their initial ten-year existence, becoming considered leading proponents of the lo-fi/alt-rock genres that hallmarked the decade.

In 2010, Pavement announced a brief reunion, resulting in their first Australian tour since 1997. The band once again split soon after, later announcing in 2019 that another reunion was underway. Initial plans to perform at the 2020 Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Porto were pushed back, with the reunited group eventually taking to the stage earlier this year.

Pavement – Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023 – Perth Concert Hall, Perth, WA

Friday, 24th February, 2023 – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, 28th February, 2023 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, 1st March, 2023 – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Thursday, 2nd March, 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 3rd March, 2023 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC



Tickets on sale from 21st September.

