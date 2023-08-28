BLACKPINK Release New Single ‘The Girls’

BLACKPINK have shared their first new song of 2023, a stomping dance-pop cut called ‘The Girls’. The track actually debuted on the band’s mobile game – aptly titled The GAME – and marks the first piece of new music from the quartet since they released the BORN PINK album in September last year.

BORN PINK was, predictably, a huge commercial success for the K-pop group, winding up at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart – a first for the group, and the first #1 by an all-female group since 2008. The album sold more than 1.4 million copies worldwide, a record for a K-pop girl group.

BLACKPINK: ‘The Girls’

Lead single ‘Pink Venom’ landed at #1 on the ARIA charts, making history as the highest-debuting single from a K-pop group.

The band have been on an extended victory lap ever since, headlining Coachella alongside Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny and selling out two nights at London’s O2 Arena. They landed in Australia for a run of east coast shows in June, playing four shows across Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

BLACKPINK – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé – formed in 2016 under the guidance of the South Korean talent agency YG Entertainment.

