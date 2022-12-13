Following its inaugural event in April this year, Blak Day Out has announced it will return to Brisbane venue The Tivoli in early 2023.

The first event saw acts like Barkaa, Shakaya, and Alice Skye take to the stage, and next year the festival has locked in neo-soul artist Kee’ahn, rapper DRMNGNOW, Indigenous hip hop pioneers The Last Kinection, as well as Cloe Terare, Tjaka, Ethan Enoch, Keely, and more.

Kee’ahn: ‘Better Things’

“Our goal with BLAK DAY OUT is to basically throw an epic party for the mob to start the year off right,” organisers Blak Social said in a statement. “It will be an opportunity to celebrate both local and visiting First Nations artists while continuing to contribute to the deadly First Nations music scene in Meanjin/Brisbane.

“This is a day for us, where we can celebrate Blak music and have a ridiculously fun time with the people we love.”

Kee’ahn recently lent their vocals to Dallas Woods’ Like A Version of ‘What’s Luv‘, and contributed to the Cassius Turvey tribute song, ‘Forever 15’. They’ve spent most of the year playing various shows around the country, and they’ll be hitting up Beyond The Valley festival and Wildlands over the NYE period.

Blak Day Out will take over the Tivoli on Saturday, 21st January, running from 2pm until late. Tickets will set you back $30.

Blak Day Out 2023

The Last Kinection

Cloe Terare

DRMNGNOW

Kee’ahn

Djanaba

Tjaka

SOLCHLD

Ethan Enoch

Keely

Alf the Great

Date & Venue

Saturday, 21st January – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

