Beloved Sydney pub the Abercrombie will play host to A Very Sweaty Xmas! in late December, with Slumberjack and Crooked Colours leading the bill.

A Very Sweaty Xmas! is a tradition of dance label Sweat It Out, and they’ll be taking over the newly renovated hotel on Tuesday, 27th December.

Slumberjack: ‘Better Off’

Perth bass act Slumberjack and Crooked Colours will lead the celebrations for the label, which turned 15 this year. They’ll be joined by selectors like POOLCLVB, Ben Miller, Taleena, Mell Hall, and more. The whole night is a fundraising event for music charity Support Act and will kick off at 3pm, running until 3am.

A bunch of parties will be happening at the Abercrombie following its official reopening on the 23rd, with parties from Purple Sneakers, Motorik, and House of Mince all taking place over the first month. It’ll all kick off with a 36-hour party running from Friday, 23rd December until 5am on Christmas morning. A heap of acts will appear over the course of the party, including Andy Garvey, Dameeeela, Ayebatonye, and Mike Who.

The Abercrombie, which played host to some of Sydney’s biggest parties during the city’s indie dance era, closed its doors in 2014 before being bought by the hospitality group Solotel in 2016. It was initially scheduled to reopen in 2018.

A Very Sweaty Xmas! Lineup

Tickets are available now via Moshtix.

Slumberjack

Crooked Colours

POOLCLVB

Ben Miller

Mell Hall

Taleena,

Loosie Grind

Even Evie

