Artists like Barkaa, Kanada the Loop and Kobie Dee will deliver sets in a takeover of Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum on January 26.

The event, titled Blak Powerhouse, is being spearheaded by We Are Warriors (WAW) – the social enterprise set up by Yuin rapper and producer Nooky. Apart from sets from First Nations artists, there’ll also be contemporary and traditional dance performances, as well as a documentary premiere, a keynote by Nooky and a subsequent panel discussion.

Barkaa – ‘King Brown’

“January 26 is a day that doesn’t usually give me good emotions or feelings,” Nooky said in a statement. “My people mourn the atrocities that ensued on and after January 26, 1788.

“We celebrate our survival on the day, while others celebrate… you ask em. I bet half of em couldn’t tell you. Launching WAW on January 26 and now creating Blak Powerhouse on our 1st birthday really has changed what this day means to me personally, and hopefully we can do that for others as well. For me it has a new name up there with Invasion Day and Survival Day – now WAW day is in the mix.”

Blak Powerhouse will feature live art by DeadFace, as well as walk-throughs from artist Charlotte Allingham (aka Coffin Birth) and photographer Luke Currie-Richardson. The documentary shown will be the premiere of Through The Fire – Nooky will also lead a panel with producer Kieran Satour and cinematographer Tyson Perkins after the screening.

The event will run from 5pm to 9pm – tickets are free, but you can register to attend here.

Blak Powerhouse Lineup

Thursday, 26th January – Powerhouse, Ultimo NSW

Barkaa

Kanada The Loop

Kobie Dee

DJ Latifa Tee

Mi-Kaisha

Nooky

Tom Foolery

