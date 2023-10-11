SXSW Sydney
Los Bitchos | Credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

A Guide to Every Artist Performing at SXSW Sydney 2023

By Music Feeds

SXSW will make its Sydney debut from Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October. The music programming takes over on Wednesday, 18th and runs until the wee hours of Sunday, 22nd. Hundreds of acts will perform in the course of a jam-packed few days, loading into venues big and small in and around the Sydney CBD. Find all the details below.

Artists Performing at SXSW Sydney 2023 (A-Z)

0800 (NZ)

  • Saturday, 21st: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 4.30 PM

1300

  • Saturday, 21st: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 10:10 PM

1tbsp

  • Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 11:20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 9:50 PM

700 Feel

  • Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 7:10 PM

Adam Newling

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 9:10 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 3:00 PM

Adhitia Sofyan (ID)

  • Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 2:20 PM

ADOY (KOR)

  • Friday, 20th: Kyiv Social @ 7:30 PM

Adrian Dzvuke

  • Thursday, 19th: APRA AMCOS @ 9:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Knox Street Bar @ 7:20 PM

AGONY

  • Wednesday, 18th: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 4:00 PM

Al Matcott

  • Friday, 20th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 7:10 PM

Almost Monday (USA)

  • Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 8:20 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: The Barrie @ 11:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 6:00 PM

Alter Boy

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 2:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 9:00 PM

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

  • Thursday, 19th: Phoenix Central Park @ 6:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 6:00 PM

Andy Golledge Band

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 11:10 PM

ANESU

  • Friday, 20th: The Lord Gladstone @ 3:15 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 5:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 2:00 PM

AODHAN

  • Wednesday, 18th: APRA AMCOS @ 7:30 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 9:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 11:30 PM

Ardhito Pramono (ID)

  • Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 4:00 PM

Ashli

  • Thursday, 19th: Knox Street Bar @ 8:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Hollywood Hotel @ 11:20 PM

ASHWARYA

  • Saturday, 21st: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 8:20 PM

ASHY (NZ)

  • Wednesday, 18th: APRA AMCOS @ 6:30 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 8:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 7:00 PM

ASIA7 (TH)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 9:00 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 7:20 PM

Aston

  • Wednesday, 18th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 10:00 PM

Babitha

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 4:00 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 8:10 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 3:00 PM

Baby Cool

  • Thursday, 19th: Hollywood Hotel @ 7:20 PM

BARKAA

  • Friday, 20th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 4:00 PM – 4:40 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 10:00 PM

Batavia Collective (ID)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Phoenix Central Park @ 9:30 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 8:20 PM

Bayonne (USA)

  • Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 10:00 PM

Behind You

  • Saturday, 21st: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 7:20 PM

bella amor

  • Thursday, 19th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 8:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Soda Factory @ 8:40 PM

Ben Lee

  • Wednesday, 18th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 9:00 PM

Ben Swissa

  • Wednesday, 18th: Barney’s Church @ 7:00 PM

BESTIES

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Soda Factory @ 9:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 3:00 PM

Big Skeez

  • Thursday, 19th: Mezzanine – Powerhouse Museum @ 7:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Hollywood Hotel @ 9:20 PM

Big Words

  • Thursday, 19th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 9:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Pleasures Playhouse @ 11:20 PM

Blake O’Connor

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 7:10 PM
  • Wednesday, 18th: APRA AMCOS @ 9:30 PM

blue honey

  • Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 4:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 8:10 PM 

BlueCoal (FR)

  • Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 8:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Knox Street Bar @ 11:20 PM

Blusher

  • Wednesday, 18th: Kyiv Social @ 10:30 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 9:10 PM

BoomBaptist (USA)

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Pumphouse – Novotel Darling Square @ 7:00 PM

BOY SODA

  • Wednesday, 18th: Kyiv Social @ 6:20 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 7:00 PM

Bumpy

  • Wednesday, 18th: Hollywood Hotel @ 10:20 PM

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

  • Thursday, 19th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 10:10 PM

Caity Baser

  • Wednesday, 18th: Barney’s Church @ 9:00 PM

Carla Wehbe

  • Thursday, 19th: Kyiv Social @ 8:30 PM

Cat & Calmell

  • Wednesday, 18th: Barney’s Church @ 8:20 PM

CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE (JPN)

  • Thursday, 19th: Phoenix Central Park @ 9:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 4:00 PM

CHANEL LOREN

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Soda Factory @ 10:00 PM

Charley

  • Thursday, 19th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 11:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 9:10 PM

Cherry Chola

  • Wednesday, 18th: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 6:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 7:20 PM

Chiseko

  • Wednesday, 18th: Knox Street Bar @ 11:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Sneaky Possum @ 9:00 PM

Chris Lanzon

  • Thursday, 19th: Hollywood Hotel @ 11:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Kyiv Social @ 10:30 PM

CLOE TERARE

  • Wednesday, 18th: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 9:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Sneaky Possum @ 8:00 PM

Cody Jon

  • Wednesday, 18th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 9:25 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Soda Factory @ 6:40 PM

Connie Constance (UK)

  • Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 10:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 11:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 6:00 PM

Cool Sounds

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 10:10 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 4:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 9:10 PM

Daffodils (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: Hollywood Hotel @ 10:20 PM

Daily J (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: The Barrie @ 10:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Pleasures Playhouse @ 10:20 PM

Darlinghurst

  • Thursday, 19th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 11:10 PM

DARTZ (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 5:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Soda Factory @ 9:40 PM

Dean Brady

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 5:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 7:20 PM

Dear Jane (HK)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Kyiv Social @ 8:30 PM

Death By Denim

  • Wednesday, 18th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 7:20 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 6:00 PM

Delivery

  • Friday, 20th: The Chippo Hotel @ 9:10 PM

Dice

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 6:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 11:20 PM

DJ 13

  • Wednesday, 18th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 7:30 PM; 8:30 PM; 9:30 PM

Dobby

  • Thursday, 19th: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 9:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 10:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 4:30 PM

Drax Project (NZ)

  • Friday, 20th: Barney’s Church @ 9:30 PM

Dulcie

  • Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 11:00 PM

dust

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 8:10 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Powerhouse Late – Powerhouse Museum @ 6:00 PM

Dylan Atlantis

  • Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 7:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 4:30 PM

EKKSTACY (CAN)

  • Tuesday, 17th: The Starship @ 7:00 PM
  • Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 10:20 PM

Eliott

  • Wednesday, 18th: Barney’s Church @ 7:40 PM

Elle Shimada

  • Wednesday, 18th: Phoenix Central Park @ 8:00 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 11:20 PM

ENOLA

  • Friday, 20th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 5:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 8:10 PM

Fazerdaze (NZ)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 8:20 PM

Fcukers (USA)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 11:25 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 10:20 PM

Feby Putri (ID)

  • Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 3:10 PM

Flyana Boss (USA)

  • Tuesday, 19th: The Starship @ 8:00 PM
  • Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 11:20 PM

Foley (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 4:00 PM

FRIDAY*

  • Thursday, 19th: Hollywood Hotel @ 9:20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 6:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 8:00 PM

Gamaliél Audrey Cantika (ID)

  • Thursday, 19th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 10:00 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 5:50 PM

Gabba (PH)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Phoenix Central Park @ 6:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 3:00 PM

Gareth. T (HK)

  • Thursday, 19th: Kyiv Social @ 7:30 PM

GAUCI

  • Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 7:20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Phoenix Central Park @ 6:00 PM

Girl and Girl

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 9:10 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 9:00 PM

Go-Jo

  • Wednesday, 18th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 8:00 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 9:00 PM

Gold Fang

  • Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 10:10 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Hollywood Hotel @ 7:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 5:00 PM

Grievous Bodily Calm

  • Thursday, 19th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 10:20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 4:00 PM

Grrrl Gang (ID)

  • Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 10:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Fusebox Stage (Indoor) – Factory Theatre @ 2:30 PM

Gut Health

  • Wednesday, 18th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 8:25 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Chippo Hotel @ 7:10 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 2:10 PM

hanbee (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: APRA AMCOS @ 7:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 9:20 PM

Hannah Brewer

  • Thursday, 19th: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 2:30 PM

Hans. (NZ)

  • Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 10:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 5:00 PM

Harvey Sutherland

  • Sunday, 15th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 8:00 PM

Hindia (ID)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 10:20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 6:20 PM

Hotel Mira (CAN)

  • Saturday, 21st: The Barrie @ 8:20 PM

Huh (KOR)

  • Saturday, 21st: The Lansdowne @ 8:10 PM

Hujan (MY)

  • Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 5:00 PM

Hypnosis Therapy (KOR)

  • Friday, 20th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 11:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 10:10 PM

IJALE

  • Thursday, 19th: Knox Street Bar @ 10:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 1:30 PM

Inkabee

  • Friday, 20th: APRA AMCOS @ 6:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 1:00 PM

Isaac Puerile

  • Thursday, 19th: Knox Street Bar @ 7:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 3:00 PM

Isyana Sarasvati (ID)

  • Thursday, 19th: Powerhouse Late – Powerhouse Museum @ 8:00 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 4:50 PM

Jacqui (KOR)

  • Friday, 20th: Kyiv Social @ 9:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 3:30 PM

Jada Weazel

  • Wednesday, 18th: Hollywood Hotel @ 8:20 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: APRA AMCOS @ 10:30 PM

Jem Cassar-Daley

  • Thursday, 19th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 5:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 10:10 PM

JessB (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 11:10 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 9:00 PM

Jet City Sports Club

  • Friday, 20th October: The Lord Gladstone @ 7:30 PM

Jewel Owusu

  • Wednesday, 18th: Knox Street Bar @ 8:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Sneaky Possum @ 11:00 PM

Jordyn with a Why

  • Thursday, 19th: Knox Street Bar @ 9:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 7:00 PM

Jujulipps (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: Knox Street Bar @ 11:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 4:00 PM

JUNNY (CAN)

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 9:10 PM

KiLLOWEN (UK)

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Soda Factory @ 11:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 11:00 PM

Kobie Dee

  • Friday, 20th: Barney’s Church @ 7:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Phoenix Central Park @ 9:30 PM

Lee Sugar

  • Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 9:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 3:30 PM

Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA

  • Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 8:10 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Hordern Pavilion @ 7:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Kyiv Social @ 10:30 PM

LilBubbleGum

  • Saturday, 21st: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 9:10 PM

Lime Cordiale

  • Thursday, 19th: The Green – Central Park Mall Green @ 6:00 PM

Los Bitchos (UK)

  • Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 9:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 6:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 3:50 PM

Lunadira (MY)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 8:20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Soda Factory @ 5:40 PM

Mali Jo$e

  • Wednesday, 18th: Knox Street Bar @ 9:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Courtyard Presented – Powerhouse Museum @ 3:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 5:30 PM

Marv (KOR)

  • Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 2.20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Sneaky Possum @ 7:00 PM

Matilda Pearl

  • Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 2:50 PM

Max Jackson

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 10:10 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: APRA AMCOS @ 6:30 PM

Mazbou Q (NZ)

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Barrie @ 10:10 PM

Meaningful Stone (KOR)

  • Thursday, 19th: Phoenix Central Park @ 8:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Kyiv Social @ 8:30 PM

MELODOWNZ (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 9:10 PM

Mi-kaisha

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Barrie @ 8:10 PM
  • Friday, 20th: APRA AMCOS @ 8:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 2:30 PM

Mia Wray

  • Thursday, 19th: The Barrie @ 8:20 PM

Middle Kids

  • Thursday, 19th: Barney’s Church @ 8:25 PM

Mikayla Pasterfield

  • Thursday, 19th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 9:10 PM
  • Friday, 20th: APRA AMCOS @ 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 6:30 PM

Miko Mal

  • Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 3:40 PM

Milan Ring

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Barrie @ 11:10 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 10:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Pleasures Playhouse @ 9:20 PM

Milku

  • Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 5:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 8:30 PM

MILLI (TH)

  • Friday, 20th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 8:10 PM

Mim Jensen (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: Hollywood Hotel @ 8:20 PM

Miss June (NZ)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 10:00 PM

Miss Kaninna

  • Wednesday, 18th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 10:25 PM

Mitch Santiago

  • Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 7:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Kyiv Social @ 8:30 PM

MOHI (NZ)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Knox Street Bar @ 7:00 PM

Molly Payton (NZ)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 7:20 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 4:00 PM

Moss

  • Thursday, 19th: The Lab – Powerhouse Museum @ 8:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 7:50 PM

Mousey (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 3:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 10:30 PM

Mwayz

  • Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 4:20 PM

Nadin Amizah (ID)

  • Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 7:10 PM

Nice Biscuit

  • Thursday, 19th: Powerhouse Late – Powerhouse Museum @ 5:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 10:10 PM 

nuum

  • Thursday, 19th: The Lab – Powerhouse Museum @ 5:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 3:00 PM

Oliver Cronin

  • Thursday, 19th: Kyvi Social @ 10:30 PM

Otoboke Beaver (JPN)

  • Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 11:00 PM 
  • Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 9:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 5:00 PM

Owen (KOR)

  • Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 2:50 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Sneaky Possum @ 10:00 PM

Paige (NZ)

  • Wednesday, 18th: APRA AMCOS @ 8:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 5:30 PM

PANIA

  • Thursday, 19th: Kyiv Social @ 9:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 4:00 PM

PARK RD (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 2:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 9:20 PM

Phoebe Go

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 6:00 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 10:00 PM

POOKIE

  • Thursday, 19th: Mezzanine – Powerhouse Museum @ 8:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Hollywood Hotel @ 8:20 PM

Pop Shuvit (MY)

  • Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 3:50 PM

RAAVE TAPES

  • Wednesday, 18th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 6:25 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 11:00 PM

Radio Free Alice

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 5:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Fusebox Stage (Indoor) – Factory Theatre @ 3:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Barrie @ 7:20 PM

RAF RECEIPT

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Barrie @ 7:10 PM

redveil (USA)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 9:20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Phoenix Central Park @ 8:00 PM

Rett Smith (USA)

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Pumphouse – Novotel Darling Square @ 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 7:10 PM

RIIKI REID (NZ)

  • Thursday, 19th: Kyiv Social @ 6:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Pleasures Playhouse @ 7:20 PM

Rum Jungle

  • Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 11:00 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 6:00 PM

Salarymen

  • Friday, 20th: The Chippo Hotel @ 5:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Fusebox Stage (Indoor) – Factory Theatre @ 1:40 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Barrie @ 9:20 PM

Sam Kim (KOR)

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 8:10 PM

Sarah Kinsley (USA)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Barney’s Church @ 3:35 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Barney’s Church @ 7:40 PM

Sgt Slick

  • Friday, 20th: Barney’s Church @ 10:20 PM

Shady Nasty

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 4:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Chippo Hotel @ 8:10 PM

Siobhan Cotchin

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 8:10 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 3:00 PM

SixSaidIt (UK)

  • Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 7:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 10:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 5:00 PM

Skeleten

  • Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 11:10 PM

Slchld (CAN)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Kyiv Social @ 7:30 PM

So!YoON!

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 10:10 PM

Soaked Oats (NZ)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 8:00 PM

Soegi Bornean (ID)

  • Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 1:30 PM

Songer (UK)

  • Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 8:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 11:20 PM

Sophie Hutchings

  • Wednesday, 18th: Barney’s Church @ 2:45 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Barney’s Church @ 7:00 PM

Sorry (UK)

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Soda Factory @ 7:00 PM
  • Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 11:10 PM

South Summit

  • Wednesday, 18th: Hollywood Hotel @ 11:20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 7:20 PM

Squid the Kid

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Barrie @ 9:10 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 2:00 PM

Stevan

  • Wednesday, 18th: Kyiv Social @ 9:30 PM

Straight Arrows

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 7:10 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Barrie @ 11:20 PM

STUMPS

  • Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 8:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 2:00 PM

Suneater

  • Saturday, 21st: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 8:20 PM

SUPEREGO

  • Thursday, 19th: Mezzanine – Powerhouse Museum @ 5:30 PM
  • Saturday, October 21st: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 6:00 PM

SWIDT (NZ)

  • Saturday, 21st: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 6:00 PM

Taj Ralph

  • Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 2:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Chippo Hotel @ 3:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Kyiv Social @ 6:30 PM

Taylah Carroll

  • Thursday, 19th: APRA AMCOS @ 8:30 PM 
  • Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 8:30 PM

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

  • Thursday, 19th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 10:10 PM

Teenage Joans

  • Wednesday, 18th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 9:20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Chippo Hotel @ 10:10 PM

Telenova

  • Thursday, 19th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 7:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Barney’s Church @ 8:40 PM

The Terrys

  • Wednesday, 18th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 11:20 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 2:00 PM

The Tiarras (USA)

  • Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 7:00 PM

There’s A Tuesday (NZ)

  • Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 8:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Barrie @ 10:20 PM

These New South Whales

  • Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 5:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Chippo Hotel @ 11:10 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Fusebox Stage (Indoor) – Factory Theatre @ 4:30 PM

tiffi

  • Thursday, 19th: Mezzanine – Powerhouse Museum @ 6:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Kyiv Social @ 7:30 PM

Tkay Maidza

  • Friday, 20th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 11:10 PM

Too Birds

  • Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 8:20 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 11:00 PM

Trophie

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Soda Factory @ 8:00 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: The Lab – Powerhouse Museum @ 6:00 PM

Tulliah

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 3:00 PM
  • Friday, 20th: APRA AMCOS @ 9:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 9:30 PM

Ūla

  • Wednesday, 18th: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 8:30 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Kyiv Social @ 9:30 PM

Velvet Trip

  • Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 3:00 PM
  • Wednesday, 18th: Hollywood Hotel @ 9:20 PM

Vera Ellen (NZ)

  • Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 7:30 PM

Vv Pete

  • Thursday, 19th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 8:10 PM

Walker Lukens (USA)

  • Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 7:00 PM

Wallice (USA)

  • Thursday, 19th: The Barrie @ 7:20 PM
  • Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 9:20 PM

We Don’t Ride Llamas (USA)

  • Friday, 20th: The Chippo Hotel @ 6:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 1:20 PM

Who Shot Scott (NZ)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 9:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 3:00 PM

WILDFIRE MANWURRK

  • Saturday, 21st: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 9:20 PM

Will Swinton (NZ)

  • Wednesday, 18th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 7:25 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Knox Street Bar @ 9:20 PM

XG (JPN)

  • Friday, 20th: Hordern Pavilion @ 8:00 PM

Yb.

  • Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 8:20 PM

YNG Martyr

  • Wednesday, 18th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 11:00 PM

yuji (MY)

  • Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 1:30 PM
  • Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 11:20 PM

Zheani

  • Friday, 20th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 9:00 PM
  • Saturday, 21st: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 9:20 PM

Zion Garcia

  • Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 7:10 PM
  • Friday, 20th: Hollywood Hotel @ 10:20 PM

Venue Guide

Chippendale

  • The Lord Gladstone – 115 Regent St, Chippendale
  • The Chippo Hotel – 87-91 Abercrombie St, Chippendale
  • The Barrie – 107-109 Regent St, Chippendale
  • Knox Street Bar – 11 Knox Street, Chippendale
  • Phoenix Central Park – 37-49 O’Connor St, Chippendale
  • The Green – Central Park Mall – 28 Broadway, Chippendale
  • The Lansdowne Hotel – 2-6 City Rd, Chippendale
  • Sneaky Possum – 86 Abercrombie St, Chippendale
  • Kyiv Social – 202 Broadway, Chippendale

Surry Hills

  • Hollywood Hotel – 2 Foster St, Surry Hills
  • The Soda Factory – 16 Wentworth Ave, Surry Hills

City

  • Civic Underground – 388 Pitt St, Sydney
  • Tumbalong Park – 11 Harbour St, Sydney
  • Pleasures Playhouse – 6 Harbour St, Sydney
  • Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar – 39 Liverpool St, Sydney
  • The Agincourt Hotel – 871 George St, Sydney
  • The Pumphouse – 17 Little Pier St, Darling Harbour

Ultimo

  • APRA AMCOS – 16 Mountain St, Ultimo
  • Barney’s Church – 57-61 Mountain St, Ultimo
  • The Underground UTS – 15 Broadway, Ultimo
  • Powerhouse Museum – 500 Harris St, Ultimo

East & West

  • Hordern Pavilion – 1 Driver Ave, Moore Park
  • Factory Theatre – 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville

