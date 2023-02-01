BLESSED Returns With Afrobeats Inspired Single ‘Heya’

BLESSED has released his first single for 2023, the afrobeats-inspired ‘Heya’. Born in Ghana, raised in Western Sydney and now based in London, BLESSED’s new single is the first release since his 2022 debut LP Aussie Blackstar. The single is accompanied by a film clip, directed by Donna Bertram and filmed during the rapper’s recent trip to Ghana.

Talking about the inspiration behind the song, BLESSED said it’s a love story between a man and a spirit. He added, “‘Heya’ represents the dichotomy of man and nature, the disconnection of soul and spirit and the veil between the seen and the unseen. The journey of self-discovery unravels the falsified you, allowing for space and openness.”

BLESSED – ‘Heya’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We interviewed the enigmatic BLESSED (born Blessed Samuel Joe-Andah) back in 2021 and got his thoughts on the future of Australian hip hop. Joe-Andah began his career under the moniker Miracle and spent the 2010s furthering the development of Sydney’s rap and hip hop scene, mentoring The Kid LAROI in the process.

‘Heya’ was produced by Matt Corby and Alex Henriksson and is out through Corby’s label Rainbow Valley. The artist’s new single arrives ahead of this week’s Australian support tour of London rapper Knucks.

Knucks Australian Tour 2023

With support from BLESSED

Thursday, 2nd February – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 3rd February – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets available here.

Further Reading

Sydney Hip Hop Artist BLESSED Announces Debut Album ‘Aussie Blackstar’

The Complete and Updated List of Laneway Festival 2023 Sideshows

Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy Over ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Impersonation on ‘Betty (Get Money)’