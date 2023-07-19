Bloc Party Announce a Trio of 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Bloc Party will be in Australia this November, joining Interpol for a co-headline tour that includes dates in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Kele Okereke and co. have added three solo headline shows to the tour, taking them to Perth, Adelaide and Hobart.

The London band will play Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Friday, 10th November, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on Sunday, 12th November and Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on Tuesday, 14th November. Tickets are on sale Thursday, 27th July at 9am local time. Details below.

Bloc Party released their sixth album, Alpha Games, in April 2022. It was their first album to feature drummer Louise Bartle, who joined the band in 2015 but after they’d finished recording 2016’s Hymns. UK magazine Clash rated Alpha Games 8/10 and called it “an exciting return with addictive hooks and array of infectious album stand outs.” Reviewer Laviea Thomas used the word “addictive” three times in a 380-word review.

Bloc Party last visited Australia towards the end of 2018, playing shows in honour of their 2005 debut album Silent Alarm. They’ve been regular tourists throughout their two-decade career, first coming here in 2005 and returning eight times since.

Bloc Party’s trio of co-headline shows with Interpol brings them to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Riverstage in Brisbane. Find more info here.

Bloc Party 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Friday, 10th November – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA

Sunday, 12th November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, 14th November – Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Tickets on sale Thursday, 27th July at 9am local via Destroy All Lines. Pre-sale begins 9am, Tuesday, 25th July – sign up

