Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Bob Marley Biopic ‘One Love’

A new biopic chronicling the life and career of reggae legend Bob Marley will arrive in cinemas in early 2024. Titled Bob Marley: One Love, it’ll be released via Paramount Pictures and was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who recently worked on the Oscar-winning King Richard, about the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Bob Marley: One Love will star Kingsley Ben-Adir (who you might know from Peaky Blinders) in the title role, while Lashana Lynch will play Rita Marley. The teaser trailer for the film has just been released, get around it below; the biopic will open in cinemas on Thursday, 11th January.

Bob Marley: One Love Teaser Trailer

The film was produced by Marley’s son Ziggy, who released a long statement on Instagram a few days ago about the project. “You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became,” Ziggy wrote.

“This film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption.”

The story reportedly follows Marley following his attempted assassination in 1976, through to his tragic death in 1981 at age 36 from melanoma.

“With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long-time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice, and peace throughout the earth,” Ziggy continued.

