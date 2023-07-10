John Farnham Doco ‘Finding the Voice’ to Air on Channel 7 Later This Month

The John Farnham documentary Finding The Voice will make its way to the small screen later this month, with Channel 7 set to broadcast the film on Monday, 24th July. It’ll go to air at 7.30pm on the main channel, and also on the online on-demand service 7plus.

Finding The Voice landed in cinemas on Thursday, 18th May, and was given glowing reviews from critics around the country; the Sydney Morning Herald gifted it four stars, labelling it a “tribute to [Farnham’s] incredible talent”. The film is currently sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s become the highest Australian-grossing feature-length documentary of all time.

Finding The Voice Trailer

The doco – directed by Poppy Stockell – tells the story of Farnham’s rise to fame and the struggles that came along with it. It also gives focus to Farnham’s dogged manager, the legendary Glenn Wheatley, and his role in helping Farnham return to the spotlight with ‘You’re The Voice’.

Funnily enough, the film also features an interview with ‘You’re The Voice’s co-writer, Chris Thompson, who revealed he flat-out refused to let Farnham record the song. “My publishing company said, ‘John Farnham has recorded “You’re the Voice”. Is it OK to give him permission?’” Thompson said. “And I said, ‘No.’”

Obviously, Farnham and his team went ahead and did it anyway, and the rest is history. Finding The Voice features a bunch of Australian and international musicians, including Daryl Braithwaite, Jimmy Barnes, Robbie Williams, and Celine Dion.

In August 2022 Farnham revealed he’d been diagnosed with cancer, and had had surgery to remove a tumour in his mouth. In April 2023 the singer was in hospital again, receiving treatment for a respiratory infection.

