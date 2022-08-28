Bon Iver Add Two Extra Shows To 2023 Australian Tour

Just days after announcing their long-awaited tour of Australia, Bon Iver have added a pair of extra shows. The new shows will see the US indie outfit performing additional shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Bon Iver announced their forthcoming tour of Australia just last week, one day after releasing their new collaboration with The National. Dubbed ‘Weird Goodbyes’, the track sees Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon providing vocals alongside Matt Berninger, and in turn follows on from their most recent singles ‘PDLIF’ and ‘AUATC’ in 2020.

Bon Iver – ‘AUATC’

The group’s forthcoming tour will serve as their first visit to Australia since 2016, though a planned return had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming dates will see the band performing headline shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, and making a few festival appearances as part of Hobart’s MONA FOMA, the Perth Festival, and South Australia’s WOMADelaide.

Announced following massive demand, the newly-added shows provide fans in Sydney and Melbourne with additional chances to see the group. The group will now perform a second Sydney show on Saturday, 18th February – one night after their first show – and will follow suit in Melbourne, with a new show slated for Sunday, March 5th.

Bon Iver 2023 Tour Dates

Friday, 17th February, 2023 – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW (New Show)

Tuesday, 21st February, 2023 – MONA FOMA, Hobart, TAS

Sunday, 26th February, 2023 – Perth Festival, Perth, WA

Thursday, 2nd March, 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 4th March, 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 5th March, 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC (New Show)

Friday, 10th March, 2023 – WOMADelaide, Adelaide, SA

Tickets on sale now.

