Bones and Jones to Tour Metro and Regional Australia in the Second Half of 2023

Alt-rock outfit Bones and Jones have revealed an extensive list of tour dates for second half of the year. The band will play 17 shows from early July to early November, kicking off with a hometown show in Melbourne on Friday, 7th July, and finishing at the Torquay Hotel on Monday, 6th November.
In between, the band will play shows all up the east coast, as well as Margaret River, Adelaide, and Darwin. The dates are in support of the six-piece’s upcoming album Love You, which will land on Friday, 23rd June.
Bones And Jones: ‘Castlemaine’
Alongside the tour announce, the band have shared a new single from the album, titled ‘Castlemaine’. Speaking on the track, songwriter Jasper Jolley says it’s one of the first character songs he’s ever written.
“There was this really big road at primary school and whenever it rained all the kids would race leaves down the gutter, I don’t know how I dug up that memory but I liked the idea of writing a song around it,” Jolley explains.
“There’s no super direct link to Castlemaine apart from that we all love going there, I always thought it was hard to work in Australian township names into songs like Americans can (‘Jackson’ by Johnny Cash, ‘Memphis Tennessee’ by Chuck berry etc), Castlemaine seemed like it would sound the best so it stuck.”
Love You will mark the band’s third album, following Bees in 2020 and Ginger Gold in 2021. The band also teamed up with Folk Bitch Trio for a few tracks in 2022.
Bones and Jones Australian Tour Dates 2023
- Friday, 7th July – Corner Hotel, Melbourne / Naarm
- Thursday, 13th July – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane / Meanjin
- Friday, 14th July – Picnic, Mt Tamborine / Wangerriburras
- Saturday, 15th July – The Eltham Hotel, Eltham / Bundjalung
- Sunday, 16th July – Yamba Bowlo, Yamba / Yaegl
- Thursday, 20th July – Transit Bar, Ngunwal / Canberra
- Friday, 21st July – La La La’s, Wollongong / Dharawal,
- Saturday, 22nd July – House of Music & Booze, Sydney / Eora
- Sunday, 23rd July – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle / Mulubinba
- Saturday, 29th July – Republic Bar, Hobart / Nipaluna
- Friday, 4th August – Crown & Anchor, Adelaide / Kaurna
- Saturday, 5th August – Settlers Tavern, Margaret River / Wooditup
- Sunday, 6th August – Mojo’s, Fremantle / Walyalup
- Saturday, 19th August – Darwin Festival, Darwin / Larrakia
- Friday, 1st September – Haba, Rye / Boon Wurrung
- Saturday, 2nd September – Castlemaine / Dja Dja Wurrung
- Monday, 6th November – Torquay Hotel, Torquay / Wadawurrung
