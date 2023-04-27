Boy & Bear Announce Intimate Album Launch Events in Sydney and Melbourne

Boy & Bear have announced a string of album launch events up the east coast to support their upcoming fifth record, Boy & Bear. The Sydney band will appear at two ‘in-conversation’ style events at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel and Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club, discussing their career and playing some select tracks from across their discography.

They’ll also be dropping by record stores in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane throughout May, performing tracks from the new album. Alongside all of these announcements, the band have dropped a new single, titled ‘Silver Moon’.

Boy & Bear: ‘Silver Moon’

We’ve heard a number of singles from the album already, including ‘Apex’, ‘State of Flight’, and ‘Just To Be Kind’. The full album will arrive on Friday, 26th May.

“We wanted to make an album of seductive grooves, soaring melodies, modulated ambient textures, and great stories,” bassist Dave Symes said about the album in a statement. “We worked hard to strike the right balance between vintage and cutting edge, polished and sure, but full of heart and wild touches.”

Boy & Bear follows the band’s 2019 album Suck On Light. The band will be heading out on a national tour for the record later this year, kicking off in Melbourne on Friday, 16th June – see all dates and details below.

Boy & Bear Album Release Events

Monday, 29th May – Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney (hosted by Linda Marigliano)

Tuesday, 30th May – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne (hosted by Bridget Hustwaite)

Boy & Bear Record Store Appearances

5:30PM, Friday, 26th May – Rocking Horse Records, Brisbane

1PM, Monday, 29th May – Red Eye Records, Sydney

1PM, Wednesday, 31st May – Oh Jean Records, Melbourne

Boy & Bear 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 16th June – Palais Theatre Melbourne

Saturday, 17th June – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, 30th June – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 14th July – Perth Concert Hall, Perth

Saturday, 15th July – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tickets on sale here on Tuesday, 7th March.

