Ride The Soundwave Announces its 2023 Lineup: Boy & Bear + The Waifs to Headline

Ride The Soundwave Music Festival has announced Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Busby Marou and Tullara as the headliners for their 2023 event. The all-ages festival will take place on Saturday, 29th April in the New South Wales beachside destination of Port Macquarie, roughly four hours north of Sydney or six hours south of Brisbane (and a bit longer if you’re walking).

Gearing up for its third year, Ride The Soundwave Music Festival is part of the broader regional festival, Ride The Wave, which seeks to showcase the Port Macquarie-Hastings area and incorporates surf and skate competitions and a local vendors market.

Port Macquarie’s Ride The Soundwave Festival Shares 2023 Lineup

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The festival was originated by the local charity Make A Difference PMQ (M.A.D.), whose mission is to support marginalised and disadvantaged people within the Port Macquarie-Hastings community.

“Homelessness issues are not always visible in our community but there are hundreds of people living on the streets in our region alone,” said M.A.D. director and Ride The Wave Event co-ordinator Erin Denham. She continued, “Ride the Soundwave will help us create awareness and raise funds to support them. 100% of our entry fees go directly to the MAD charity.”

Tickets for Ride the Soundwave 2023 go on sale Thursday, 15th December. Get them here.

Ride The Soundwave 2023

Boy & Bear

The Waifs

Busby Marou

Tullara

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 29th April — Port Macquarie Town Beach Park, Alban Place

Further Reading

Boy & Bear Share Acoustic Reworking Of New Single ‘Just To Be Kind’

Girl Talk, Peking Duk, Spacey Jane Playing Inaugural Dream Machine Bali

Icehouse, Human Nature, The Angels To Play Birdsville Big Red Bash & Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash