Brisbane’s 4ZZZ Counts Down the Hot 100 of 2022

Brisbane’s 4ZZZ have counted down their Hot 100 with local band the Square Tugs picking up top honours for their fiercely political song ‘I Don’t Like It’ feat. Polly Cooke. The community radio station revealed the results of the listener voted poll on New Year’s Day.

The 2022 edition saw nine Australian acts and one New Zealander in the top 10. These included Full Flower Moon Band (#9), Thelma Plum (#8), Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers (#6) and King Stingray (#4). Find the full list below.

Square Tugs – I Don’t Like It feat. Polly Cooke

In 2021, WAAX took out the top spot on the Hot 100 for the second time with ‘Most Hated Girl’, while in 2020 The Flangipanis scored their fifth number one with ‘Asshole Aunt’.

4ZZZ’s Hot 100 had its first airing on New Years Day 1977, when ‘Good Vibrations’ by The Beach Boys took the gong. This makes it older than its triple j cousin, the Hottest 100, which began in 1989. It does seem like a conspicuous case of one-upmanship that triple j would skip past the comparative adjective “hotter” and move straight to the superlative “hottest”, but them’s the breaks.

4ZZZ Hot 100 of 2022

100: Barkaa – Blak Matriarch

99: Stella Donnelly – Flood

98: Bean Magazine – Juiceman

97: Private Function – I’m This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)

96: The Toxic Garden Gnomes – Far Queue

95: Goon on the Rocks – Day For It

94: East Coast Alien – High To Get By

93: Dry Cleaning – Gary Ashby

92: Red Le Clerc – Being Bi

91: Radium Dolls – Shame

90: Hope D – Hate Goodbyes

89: Cate Le Bon – Remembering Me

88: Kitchen’s Floor – Haunted Houses

87: Wet Leg – Ur Mum

86: Masochist – Heavy Dread

85: Guppy – Lipshitz

84: Archie Roach – One Song

83: dameeeela – The Shake Up (feat Tjaka)

82: Pixies – There’s A Moon On

81: Jaguar Jonze – Punchline

80: Refedex – Sober

79: Perve Endings – 20 Something

78: Hatchie – Quicksand

77: Suicide Country Hour – No Cowboy Land

76: Burnt Trash – I Sat Still

75: Fingerless – You Are Going To Die

74: Tailor Made Rejects – Fading Colours

73: Fontaines D.C. – Jackie Down The Line

72: Terra Pines – Pinos Altos

71: Kombi Killers – Damaged

70: Camp Cope – Running with the Hurricane

69: Greshka – Freedom From Clive

68: Damien – 2 Out Of 20

67: Bob Vylan – GDP

66: Dune Rats – Up

65: Aldous Harding – Fever

64: Teenage Joans – Terrible

63: Tropical Fuck Storm & King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)

62: Ghost College – Smokescreen

61: Melaleuca – Point of Normal

60: The Snouts – Lost & Found

59: Talk Heavy – I Wanna Skate Again

58: Party Dozen – Macca The Mutt (feat. Nick Cave)

57: IDLES – Crawl!

56: Mick Medew and Ursula – Evidently Boundary Street

55: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – The Dripping Tap

54: Beddy Rays – Milk

53: Chong Ali – Mot Bai Tho

52: Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Stockyard

51: Drudge – Kids of the Curb

50: TEN12 – Burden

49: Eviction – GasLight

48: Plan Z – When You Don’t Give A Fuck

47: Rhino – DJW

46: Interism – The Art of Saving Face

45: Slurpee Jerks – Jackie

44: Broken Leg – Holiday

43: Mouse – Puck

42: Monsters Up North – I Want You (To Know)

41: People Mover – Trying

40: 57 Below – Below The Gods

39: The Glycereens – Electric

38: Renovator’s Delight – Bark All Night

37: Dicklord – Shit Cunt Sunnies

36: Asha Jefferies – Tank Tops

35: Lackadaisies – Payphone Text

34: The Owen Guns – Pulling On The Boots (Racist Dickhead)

33: Kathleen Turner Overdrive – Mary Winchester Blue

32: The Cutaways – Cheap Curtains

31: Sacred Hearts – Vices

30: Butterfingers – Shut the Party Down (feat. East Coast Alien & Bluntfield)

29: Full Power Happy Hour – Siblings

28: The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field

27: Ball Park Music – Sunscreen

26: Pavement – Be The Hook

25: WAAX – Help Me Hell

24: Serial Killer Dinner Party – Bleed Me Out

23: The Rockefeller Frequency – Karma Town

22: Violent Soho – Kamikaze

21: WHALEHOUSE – Cheato Doreeto

20: Screamfeeder – Don’t Get Me Started

19: Platonic Sex – Devil’s Advocate

18: Viagra Boys – Punk Rock Loser

17: Adele & The Chandeliers – Up There For Thinking

16: PhD! – Tie-Dye

15: Flangipanis – Skate

14: BLUSSH – Glamour

13: The Chats – I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane

12: VOIID – Lexapro

11: Girl and Girl – Dance Now

10: Doggie Heaven – Berghain

9: Full Flower Moon Band – NY – LA

8: Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake

7: Samantha Josephine – Feel the Hate

6: Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports

5: The Double Happiness – Smoking Gun

4: King Stingray – Camp Dog

3: Idle Ruin – Valley Inferno

2: Mitch, Please – Rich Mitch

1. Square Tugs feat. Polly Cooke – I Don’t Like It

