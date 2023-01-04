Brisbane’s 4ZZZ Counts Down the Hot 100 of 2022

Brisbane’s 4ZZZ have counted down their Hot 100 with local band the Square Tugs picking up top honours for their fiercely political song ‘I Don’t Like It’ feat. Polly Cooke. The community radio station revealed the results of the listener voted poll on New Year’s Day.
The 2022 edition saw nine Australian acts and one New Zealander in the top 10. These included Full Flower Moon Band (#9), Thelma Plum (#8), Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers (#6) and King Stingray (#4). Find the full list below.
Square Tugs – I Don’t Like It feat. Polly Cooke
In 2021, WAAX took out the top spot on the Hot 100 for the second time with ‘Most Hated Girl’, while in 2020 The Flangipanis scored their fifth number one with ‘Asshole Aunt’.
4ZZZ’s Hot 100 had its first airing on New Years Day 1977, when ‘Good Vibrations’ by The Beach Boys took the gong. This makes it older than its triple j cousin, the Hottest 100, which began in 1989. It does seem like a conspicuous case of one-upmanship that triple j would skip past the comparative adjective “hotter” and move straight to the superlative “hottest”, but them’s the breaks.
4ZZZ Hot 100 of 2022
- 100: Barkaa – Blak Matriarch
- 99: Stella Donnelly – Flood
- 98: Bean Magazine – Juiceman
- 97: Private Function – I’m This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)
- 96: The Toxic Garden Gnomes – Far Queue
- 95: Goon on the Rocks – Day For It
- 94: East Coast Alien – High To Get By
- 93: Dry Cleaning – Gary Ashby
- 92: Red Le Clerc – Being Bi
- 91: Radium Dolls – Shame
- 90: Hope D – Hate Goodbyes
- 89: Cate Le Bon – Remembering Me
- 88: Kitchen’s Floor – Haunted Houses
- 87: Wet Leg – Ur Mum
- 86: Masochist – Heavy Dread
- 85: Guppy – Lipshitz
- 84: Archie Roach – One Song
- 83: dameeeela – The Shake Up (feat Tjaka)
- 82: Pixies – There’s A Moon On
- 81: Jaguar Jonze – Punchline
- 80: Refedex – Sober
- 79: Perve Endings – 20 Something
- 78: Hatchie – Quicksand
- 77: Suicide Country Hour – No Cowboy Land
- 76: Burnt Trash – I Sat Still
- 75: Fingerless – You Are Going To Die
- 74: Tailor Made Rejects – Fading Colours
- 73: Fontaines D.C. – Jackie Down The Line
- 72: Terra Pines – Pinos Altos
- 71: Kombi Killers – Damaged
- 70: Camp Cope – Running with the Hurricane
- 69: Greshka – Freedom From Clive
- 68: Damien – 2 Out Of 20
- 67: Bob Vylan – GDP
- 66: Dune Rats – Up
- 65: Aldous Harding – Fever
- 64: Teenage Joans – Terrible
- 63: Tropical Fuck Storm & King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)
- 62: Ghost College – Smokescreen
- 61: Melaleuca – Point of Normal
- 60: The Snouts – Lost & Found
- 59: Talk Heavy – I Wanna Skate Again
- 58: Party Dozen – Macca The Mutt (feat. Nick Cave)
- 57: IDLES – Crawl!
- 56: Mick Medew and Ursula – Evidently Boundary Street
- 55: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – The Dripping Tap
- 54: Beddy Rays – Milk
- 53: Chong Ali – Mot Bai Tho
- 52: Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Stockyard
- 51: Drudge – Kids of the Curb
- 50: TEN12 – Burden
- 49: Eviction – GasLight
- 48: Plan Z – When You Don’t Give A Fuck
- 47: Rhino – DJW
- 46: Interism – The Art of Saving Face
- 45: Slurpee Jerks – Jackie
- 44: Broken Leg – Holiday
- 43: Mouse – Puck
- 42: Monsters Up North – I Want You (To Know)
- 41: People Mover – Trying
- 40: 57 Below – Below The Gods
- 39: The Glycereens – Electric
- 38: Renovator’s Delight – Bark All Night
- 37: Dicklord – Shit Cunt Sunnies
- 36: Asha Jefferies – Tank Tops
- 35: Lackadaisies – Payphone Text
- 34: The Owen Guns – Pulling On The Boots (Racist Dickhead)
- 33: Kathleen Turner Overdrive – Mary Winchester Blue
- 32: The Cutaways – Cheap Curtains
- 31: Sacred Hearts – Vices
- 30: Butterfingers – Shut the Party Down (feat. East Coast Alien & Bluntfield)
- 29: Full Power Happy Hour – Siblings
- 28: The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field
- 27: Ball Park Music – Sunscreen
- 26: Pavement – Be The Hook
- 25: WAAX – Help Me Hell
- 24: Serial Killer Dinner Party – Bleed Me Out
- 23: The Rockefeller Frequency – Karma Town
- 22: Violent Soho – Kamikaze
- 21: WHALEHOUSE – Cheato Doreeto
- 20: Screamfeeder – Don’t Get Me Started
- 19: Platonic Sex – Devil’s Advocate
- 18: Viagra Boys – Punk Rock Loser
- 17: Adele & The Chandeliers – Up There For Thinking
- 16: PhD! – Tie-Dye
- 15: Flangipanis – Skate
- 14: BLUSSH – Glamour
- 13: The Chats – I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane
- 12: VOIID – Lexapro
- 11: Girl and Girl – Dance Now
- 10: Doggie Heaven – Berghain
- 9: Full Flower Moon Band – NY – LA
- 8: Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake
- 7: Samantha Josephine – Feel the Hate
- 6: Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
- 5: The Double Happiness – Smoking Gun
- 4: King Stingray – Camp Dog
- 3: Idle Ruin – Valley Inferno
- 2: Mitch, Please – Rich Mitch
- 1. Square Tugs feat. Polly Cooke – I Don’t Like It
