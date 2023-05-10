Brisbane’s Sonic Masala 2023 Lineup: Deafcult, Velociraptor, Vintage Crop and More

Brisbane’s Sonic Masala fest returns again this year, with the 2023 edition set to take place on Saturday, 12th August at the Triffid. The lineup for the festival’s 10th anniversary includes local shoegazers Deafcult, indie rockers Velociraptor and Melbourne punks Vintage Crop.

Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Dancingwater, Summer Flake, Placement, The Stress of Leisure, and more. Tickets for this year’s edition of Sonic Masala festival are on sale now, with all proceeds go towards local community radio station 4ZZZ. Punters who purchase a pre-sale ticket will go into the draw to win a $100 voucher for record store Sonic Sherpa, along with a drum skin featuring this year’s artwork.

Sonic Masala Fest Returns for Its 10th Year in 2023

“For 10 years SMF has been an epic day to celebrate all the things we love about our community and we can’t wait to party with all our favourite people,” organisers said when announcing the 2023 edition.

“This year’s scintillating line up is a compilation of some exciting new acts and the bands that have been along for the journey… With multiple pedals, broken strings and blood, sweat and beers we have loved every year creating this beautiful day and we hope to see every one of you there.”

In the lead-up to the event, the Triffid Beer Garden will be hosting a series of monthly Road to Sonic Masala gigs. Those kick off this month on Saturday, 27th May, featuring The Trams, Edith Thomas Furey and Grace Pashley.

Sonic Masala Fest 2023

Saturday, 12th August – The Triffid, Brisbane

Andrew Tuttle

Dancingwater

Deafcult

Greg Charles & the Ex-Catholics

The Holy Rollercoasters

Locust Revival

Naaki Soul

Placement

Plainer

Queerbait

Smallest Horse

Stan

The Stress of Leisure

Summer Flake

Terra Pines

Velociraptor

Vintage Crop

Whalehouse

Further Reading

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023

Live Music Lineup Announced for Melbourne’s Reclink Community Cup 2023

Brisbane’s 4ZZZ Counts Down the Hot 100 of 2022