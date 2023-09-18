Set Times Announced for Yours & Owls 2023

Yours & Owls festival will take over the grounds, ovals and laneways of the University of Wollongong on Saturday, 14th and Sunday, 15th October. The lineup features US hip hop artists Earl Sweatshirt and Lil Tjay, British singer Bakar, American pop-punk old-timers Descendents, jazz and trap fusion artist Masego, Aotearoa pop duo Broods, and loads more.

Two acts were added to the lineup at the last minute: Pendulum and Flight Facilities, with the latter shaping up to deliver one of their decades DJ sets. The lineup is now complete and the set times have been revealed. The 2023 festival action will take place across five stages – the Owls Stage, Farmer Stage, Rad, Das Schmelthaus and the event’s newest stage, La La La’s.

Earl Sweatshirt + The Alchemist – ‘The Caliphate’ (feat. Vince Staples)

Yours & Owls 2023 – Set Times

Saturday, 14th October (Click image to expand)

Sunday, 15th October (Click image to expand)

Complete lineup

Bakar

Broods

Chet Faker

Descendents

Earl Sweatshirt

Golden Features

Hilltop Hoods

Hobo Johnson

Lil Tjay

Masego

Meg Mac

Ocean Alley

Oliver Tree

Peach Pit

Safia

Vera Blue

Angel Du$t

Big Wett

Daily J

Dice

Ekkstacy

Fazerdaze

Forest Claudette

James Marriott

King Mala

Old Mervs

Pacific Avenue

Phony Ppl

Redhook

Royal Otis

RVG

Shagrock

Sorry

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

The Grogans

The Rions

The Terrys

The Vanns

Tia Gostelow

Wallice

Babyface Mal

Billy Otto

Full Flower Moon Band

Girl and Girl

Go-Jo

Lazywax

Phoebe Go

Possehot

Rum Jungle

Stevan

Stumps

These New South Whales

Towns

YB

Wiigz

Archie

Blue Vedder

Dust

Flowertruck

Garage Sale

Greatest Hits

Gut Health

Hallie

Lucy Sugerman

Nerve Damage

Our Carlson

Pirra

Sesame Girl

Terminal Sleep

The Empty Threats

Bronte Alva

Busty

Charbel

Chimers

Chloe Dadd

Circadia

Drift

J.Rumz

Kid Pharoah

Kloker

Lizzie Jack and the Beanstalks

Major Arcana

MFV

Plastic Bath

Private Wives

Ricky’s Breath

Steve Bourk

Tawny Port

The Morning Star

The Sweaty Bettys

Cleo

Club Angel

DJ PGZ

Jon Watts b2b LGL

Kornel Kovcas

Lauren Hansom b2b Mike Who

Luca Lozano

Object Blue b2b TSVI

Sam Alfred

Seb Wildblood

Skatebard

Tangela

Tickets on sale now via Moshtix

