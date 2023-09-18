Set Times Announced for Yours & Owls 2023

Yours & Owls festival will take over the grounds, ovals and laneways of the University of Wollongong on Saturday, 14th and Sunday, 15th October. The lineup features US hip hop artists Earl Sweatshirt and Lil Tjay, British singer Bakar, American pop-punk old-timers Descendents, jazz and trap fusion artist Masego, Aotearoa pop duo Broods, and loads more.
Two acts were added to the lineup at the last minute: Pendulum and Flight Facilities, with the latter shaping up to deliver one of their decades DJ sets. The lineup is now complete and the set times have been revealed. The 2023 festival action will take place across five stages – the Owls Stage, Farmer Stage, Rad, Das Schmelthaus and the event’s newest stage, La La La’s.
Earl Sweatshirt + The Alchemist – ‘The Caliphate’ (feat. Vince Staples)
Yours & Owls 2023 – Set Times
Saturday, 14th October (Click image to expand)
Sunday, 15th October (Click image to expand)
Complete lineup
- Bakar
- Broods
- Chet Faker
- Descendents
- Earl Sweatshirt
- Golden Features
- Hilltop Hoods
- Hobo Johnson
- Lil Tjay
- Masego
- Meg Mac
- Ocean Alley
- Oliver Tree
- Peach Pit
- Safia
- Vera Blue
- Angel Du$t
- Big Wett
- Daily J
- Dice
- Ekkstacy
- Fazerdaze
- Forest Claudette
- James Marriott
- King Mala
- Old Mervs
- Pacific Avenue
- Phony Ppl
- Redhook
- Royal Otis
- RVG
- Shagrock
- Sorry
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
- Teenage Dads
- The Grogans
- The Rions
- The Terrys
- The Vanns
- Tia Gostelow
- Wallice
- Babyface Mal
- Billy Otto
- Full Flower Moon Band
- Girl and Girl
- Go-Jo
- Lazywax
- Phoebe Go
- Possehot
- Rum Jungle
- Stevan
- Stumps
- These New South Whales
- Towns
- YB
- Wiigz
- Archie
- Blue Vedder
- Dust
- Flowertruck
- Garage Sale
- Greatest Hits
- Gut Health
- Hallie
- Lucy Sugerman
- Nerve Damage
- Our Carlson
- Pirra
- Sesame Girl
- Terminal Sleep
- The Empty Threats
- Bronte Alva
- Busty
- Charbel
- Chimers
- Chloe Dadd
- Circadia
- Drift
- J.Rumz
- Kid Pharoah
- Kloker
- Lizzie Jack and the Beanstalks
- Major Arcana
- MFV
- Plastic Bath
- Private Wives
- Ricky’s Breath
- Steve Bourk
- Tawny Port
- The Morning Star
- The Sweaty Bettys
- Cleo
- Club Angel
- DJ PGZ
- Jon Watts b2b LGL
- Kornel Kovcas
- Lauren Hansom b2b Mike Who
- Luca Lozano
- Object Blue b2b TSVI
- Sam Alfred
- Seb Wildblood
- Skatebard
- Tangela
Tickets on sale now via Moshtix
Further Reading
A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24
Yours & Owls Announces ‘Metropolis Locale’ Program
Lil Tjay Upsizes in Brisbane and Adds Second Sydney Show to 2023 Australian Tour