Britney Spears Reportedly Set To Make A Return With ‘Tiny Dancer’ Cover

Britney Spears is reportedly on track to release her first new recording in years next month. As Page Six reports, Spears’ musical return will be a cover of Elton John’s 1971 track ‘Tiny Dancer’, recorded with the 75-year-old performer himself.

Reports have stated that Spears and John met up at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to record to the single, which is set to arrive next month via Universal Music. Sources have told the publication that production has been overseen by the Grammy Award-winning Andrew Watt, while the track itself has been described as both a “remix” and a “duet”.

Elton John – ‘Tiny Dancer’

If reports of the track’s impending release are true, the cover of ‘Tiny Dancer’ is set to serve as Britney Spears’ first new recording in six years. Spears’ last studio album was 2016’s Glory, though a handful of new tracks also arrived alongside its deluxe reissue in 2020.

It would also serve as the first new release from the singer since the termination of her controversial conservatorship, which ended in November 2021 after 13 years. Originally established in 2008 due to concerns over the singer’s mental state, recent years saw much support behind the now-40-year-old artist, with the #FreeBritney movement gaining traction worldwide ahead of her release from the conservatorship.

Last month, Spears also made headlines after she shared an acapella rendition of her 1998 debut single ‘…Baby One More Time’, having previously claimed that her conservatorship had halted her plans to issue a re-recorded version of the song. “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” the singer wrote at the time.

