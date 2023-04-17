September 23 to Officially Become Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey

New Jersey’s most famous son Bruce Springsteen will be honoured forevermore, with his birthday of September 23rd declared ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ in his home state. The news was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Sunday at the American Music Honours event.

Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa were not there to accept the honour, having been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the days prior. “There’s been 14 administrations in New Jersey since Springsteen started performing,” Murphy told the crowd. “I can’t believe it’s taken this long.”

Bruce Springsteen: ‘Born In The USA’

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” Murphy continued, as per Deadline.

“It is important that we recognise Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart.”

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period.



And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen's birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State. pic.twitter.com/Ux5B54jdlB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2023

Only last month, Springsteen was honoured – alongside singer Gladys Knight, designer Vera Wang, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and others – by US President Joe Biden with a National Medal of Arts, which is given to recipients who “helped to define and enrich our nation’s cultural legacy through their life long passionate commitment”.

It was the latest in a long list of accolades for the songwriter, having received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama back in 2016.

Further Reading

Gladys Knight, Bruce Springsteen to Receive National Medals of Arts from President Joe Biden

The Stories Behind the Covers on Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen Says He’ll Never Retire