Bruno Major Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Bruno Major has announced he’ll be circling the country in early 2024 in support of his recently released album Columbo. The British singer-songwriter will play five dates in mid-January, starting at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Monday, 15th January, with shows following in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

It’s only the second time Major has visited our shores – he was last here in 2019 to play Brisbane Festival and a couple of sideshows. See the full rundown of dates and ticket details below.

Bruno Major: ‘We Were Never Really Friends’

Major released his debut album A Song For Every Moon in 2017, following it up in 2020 with To Let A Good Thing Die. Columbo arrived in July, the album name lifted from a car that Major acquired during a stint in LA – and ended up writing off in a crash. The incident sparked a reflective period for Major, who struggled during the COVID lockdowns.

“I worked so hard for so long to become this idea of who I wanted to be,” Major told Why Now earlier this year. “I wanted to be a brilliant guitar player, I wanted to be a successful musician, I wanted to write great songs, and I wanted to tour around the world.

“And then, you get to the point where you’re doing it, you’re being validated all the time, and everyone’s like ‘You’re great’. Then you go home and realise, ‘Wait. None of that was real’. Who you are is just a person. You’re living in your parents’ house. There’s no validation, and so, who are you now? Because all that stuff is gone. And it was always temporary: it was ephemeral.”

Bruno Major 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Monday, 15th January – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 17th January – The Forum, Melbourne

Friday, 19th January – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday, 20th January – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Monday, 22nd January – The Rechabite, Perth

Tickets on sale Friday, 1st September via Handsome Tours.

