Lord Huron Announces 2024 Australian Headline Shows

Lord Huron will be heading back to Australia for a run of headline dates in January 2024. The band will play three shows on the country’s east coast, first in Brisbane on Wednesday, 24th January, and then Sydney and Melbourne.

The dates mark the band’s first trip to Australia since 2018, when they were here for Splendour in the Grass and a fistful of headline sideshows in support of their album Vide Noir. They’ve released a new album since then, 2021’s Long Lost.

Lord Huron: ‘Mine Forever’

Long Lost, which was widely acclaimed by critics, is a concept album revolving around a fictional band lost in time, and ghosts that haunt a studio. The studio was based on the band’s own, Whispering Pines.

“It’s like our clubhouse,” frontman Ben Schneider told Atwood Magazine about the space. “It’s a very haunted feel, it’s very stuck in a time warp. The decor is all the original stuff from the ’70s, and we had to replace a lot of the electronics and equipment, but it has this very haunted, trapped-in-time feel.

“So, we’ve invented characters that we imagine haunting it, or people who have passed through in the past, and writing from their perspective became the concept of the album.”

Lord Huron Australian Tour 2024

Wednesday 24 January – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday 26 January – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 27 January – Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale Friday, 1st September via Destroy All Lines.

