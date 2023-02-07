Brunswick Music Festival has announced its full 2023 lineup, with headliners Camp Cope, CIVIC and UK DJ Leon Vynehall joining the previously announced Mdou Moctar and Crumb. The festival, which is celebrating its 35th consecutive year, runs from the 5th – 13th of March and features over 100 acts performing across multiple stages throughout the Melbourne inner north suburb.
Events include the Sydney Road Street Party on 5th March, which will return to the festival following two years on the sideline due to COVID concerns. The street party sees the commonly gridlocked arterial Sydney Road closed to traffic, instead hosting art, food, retail vendors and eight stages for music and performance.
Other acts announced today include Cable Ties, Kira Puru, Ajak Kwai, Pinch Points, Mindy Weng Wang, Sunfruits and Cool Sounds, with the full lineup listed below. Incidentally, Naarm/Melbourne punks CIVIC will be using their festival appearance to launch their new album Taken By Force at Estonian House. The album is due for release on February 10th and we covered their album tour announce here.
Brunswick Music Festival
Sunday, March 5th – Monday, March 13th
Tickets available here.
- Camp Cope
- CIVIC
- DJ Leon Vynehall
- Mdour Moctar
- Crumb
- Sunfruits
- Cable Ties
- Kira Puru
- Black Jesus Experience
- Ajak Kwai
- Pinch Points
- Mindy Weng Wang
- June Jones
- Gut Health
- Don’t Thank Me Spank Me
- Hearts And Rockets
- Billiam/Tor
- The Vovos
- Heavy Congress
- Genevieve Fry & Esala Liyanage
- Peggy Lee
- Teether and Kuya Neil
- E Bobby G
- Premium Fantasy
- Deuce
- Jensen Tjhung & Tom Lyngcoln
- Pal Mar
- Pomaa
- VER
- Vikaye
- Yi-Lynn
- Startijenn
- ZÖJ
- Jess Hitchcock
- Rebecca Barnard
- Ruby Jones
- Madeline Leman
- Penny Ikinger
- Simone Page Jones
- Alana Wilson
- Deb Lord
- Whisky Falls
- Vixsin
- Zali King
- Jessi Leigh
- Kitty Rae
- Cheeky Velvet
- Abbey Rose
- Dreaming Soda
- Fringe Dwellers
- Emma Russack
- Chelsea Sienna King
- David M. Western
- Isobel Caldwell
- Rat Child
- Dive Team 5
- The Mama
- The Ugly Kings
- Millar Jukes and The Muscle
- Kalyani
- DJ PGZ
- Yarra
- Sarah Mary Chadwick
- Rin McArdle
- Hannah McKittrick
- Alice Bisschops
- Nat Bartsch Quartet
- Venus
- 3rd Orbit
- Rakhi
- Caucasian Opportunities
- Toni Yotzi
- ENOLA
- Brick Head
- Slowcoaching
- Jeane
- Mathilde Ann
- The Jan Stolba Quartet
- Jo Lawry
- Linda May Han Oh
- Nadav Rayman Trio
- SERF
- Close In
- Blanco Tranco
- The Person
- SAMI
- Boosie
- Marroushti
- Polat
- Flying Home
- General Feelings
- Mordisco (Col)
- La Foxy Fuzz (Syd/Col)
- Randy Castilla (Perú)
- Carlo Xavier
- MC KAiMáN JiMéNeZ (Barranquilla)
- Selva y Tambó (Col)
- La Descarga
- Alma Zygier
- BARKAA
- Scott Tinkler and the Antripodean Collective
- Ai Yamamoto and Dan West
- Saudara
- Joelistics x Komang x Gamelan Dan Anda ft. Yande King
- Leo
- Dinosaur Beard
- The Rayes
- Walls & Waves
- DJ JNETT
- Memphis LK +
- Cassettes For Kids
- Monfreaq
- The Gumbo Incident
- AB Trio
- HOOCH
- DJ Considerate
- M80
- Beat Rush
- Yusupha Ngum & The AFFIA Band
- Music for the Mob presented by Bad Apples Records
