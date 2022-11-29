Mdou Moctar To Make His Sydney Opera House Debut In 2023

Mdou Moctar, the acclaimed guitarist from Niger, will to take to the iconic Sydney Opera House for the first time in March.

Set to perform in Australia as part of a number of festivals, including WOMADelaide, Golden Plains and Perth Festival, Mdou Moctar and his full band will stop by the intimate Utzon Room for two nights only.

Mdou Moctar – ‘Afrique Victime’

A self-taught guitarist, Moctar enjoyed his breakout success back in 2013 with the record Afelan. A prime example of his incredible talent – innovative and instinctive. Following this up with 2019’s album Ilana, and Moctar had solidified his status as a worldwide phenomenon.

His most recent record landed last year in the form of Afrique Victime. It was his first album to feature a full band: bassist Mikey Coltun, guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane, and drummer Souleymane Ibrahim. Expanding on Moctar’s already layered sonic ideas, the band’s work on Afrique Victime made it one of the most intriguing and engaging psych rock records of 2021.

Says Ben Marshall, the Head of Contemporary Music at the Sydney Opera House, “Mdou Moctar has emerged as one of the most exciting singular voices in guitar music, injecting Tuareg desert blues with the incandescent energy of psych rock, and his own innovative, self-taught flair.”

“Like friends and families gathering for his communal open-air shows in his native Niger, join us in the Utzon Room and Mdou transports audiences to another dimension, backed by the ascendant might of his full band.”

Mdou Moctar – ‘Chismiten’

Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Mdou Moctar shows now via the Sydney Opera House website.

Mdou Moctar at the Sydney Opera House

Tuesday 14 – Wednesday 15 March – Utzon Room, Sydney Opera House

