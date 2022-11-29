Brunswick Music Festival has announced the first two acts for its 2023 program. From Brooklyn, New York, psych-pop group Crumb will be heading to Australia for the first time and will headline Brunswick’s Estonian House in March.

Tuareg guitar phenomenon Mdou Moctar will also headline an Estonian House show for Brunswick Music Festival. Moctar recently confirmed a two-night stint at Sydney Opera House in March 2023.

Crumb and Mdou Moctar Announced for Brunswick Music Festival

Crumb members Lila Ramani, Jesse Brotter, Bri Aronow and Jonathan Gilad met at college in Massachusetts and began releasing music together in 2016. Their debut album, Jinx, arrived in 2019. In 2021, the four piece released their sophomore album, Ice Melt. Their Australian debut will occur just shy of the album’s one year anniversary.

Mdou Moctar – ‘Tala Tannam’

Moctar’s two latest releases, 2019’s album Ilana (The Creator) and 2021’s Afrique Victime, have received international acclaim, with the latter being praised by Exclaim as “peerless” and The Observer as “extraordinary”. The full lineup for the Brunswick Music Festival will arrive in February.

Brunswick Music Festival 2023

Wednesday, 8th March – Crumb @ Estonian House, Melbourne

Thursday, 9th March – Mdou Moctar @ Estonian House, Melbourne

Tickets on sale here.

