Budjerah and WILSN Team up for Cover of Crowded House’s ‘Better Be Home Soon’

Budjerah and WILSN have joined forces to cover the Crowded House classic, ‘Better Be Home Soon’, giving the folk-pop track a wholesale soul makeover. The cover is the latest track to be released by Mushroom Records for their ‘Mushroom 50 Project’, in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

Numerous artists have already contributed covers to the compilation: Gordi covered Violent Soho’s ‘Covered In Chrome’, Dan Sultan took on Archie Roach’s ‘Took The Children Away’, Missy Higgins put her spin on The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’, and Paul Kelly jumped on the Sunnyboys’ ‘Alone With You’.

Budjerah & WILSN: ‘Better Be Home Soon’

“We chose to record at iconic recording studio Sing Sing in Melbourne, which we later found out from the owners was where Crowded House recorded some of the album from which this song comes, as well as many other Mushroom classics,” WILSN shared in a statement about the cover.

“Working with Budjerah was a literal dream and so easy to work with. His talent is huge and as someone who is obsessed with great singers, I felt so lucky to be doing this song with him.”

‘Better Be Home Soon’ is a classic Australian song. Iconic tune,” Budjerah said. “Everyone in this country has to have heard the song on the radio or somewhere since it came out, and even young people know it. When I sat down to learn it properly to record with WILSN, I fell in love with the lyrics the most. So much depth and story, and there’s so many ways you can look into it and get different things from it to relate to yourself.”

