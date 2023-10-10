Lineup Announced for Mushroom 50 Live: Hunters & Collectors, Christine Anu, DMA’S + More

More than 20 artists will perform at the Mushroom 50 Live concert at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on the final weekend of November. The event, co-presented by ALWAYS LIVE, caps off a year’s worth of 50th birthday celebrations for the Mushroom Group, the music company founded by the late Michael Gudinski in the early 1970s.

The lineup for Mushroom 50 Live includes many of the label group’s most iconic acts, such as Hunters & Collectors, Christine Anu, Paul Kelly, Deborah Conway (and Willy Zygier), Vika & Linda, Cold Chisel’s Jimmy Barnes and Ian Moss, and more. See the full lineup and event details below.

Christine Anu – ‘My Island Home’

The contemporary end of the lineup includes Amy Shark, DMA’S, merci, mercy, The Teskey Brothers and Gordi. There’ll also be performances from Birds of Tokyo, Bliss n Eso, Dan Sultan, Diesel, Machinations’ Fred Loneragan, Frente, Kate Ceberano, Missy Higgins, Ross Wilson (Daddy Cool, Mondo Rock), The Rubens and The Temper Trap, with more to be announced.

The show will take the format of “50 songs for 50 years”, with a press release promising performances of songs such as Barnes’ ‘Working Class Man’, Hunters & Collectors’ ‘Holy Grail’, The Temper Trap’s ‘Sweet Disposition’, Vance Joy’s ‘Riptide’, The Rubens’ ‘Hoops’, Conway’s ‘It’s Only the Beginning’, Kelly’s ‘Before Too Long’ and Skyhooks’ ‘Living In The 70’s’.

“This is going to be an incredible once-in-a-lifetime night, to commemorate fifty years of great Mushroom music and Australian talent,” said Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski.

Mushroom 50 Live

Sunday, 26th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Amy Shark

Birds of Tokyo

Bliss n Eso

Christine Anu

DMA’S

Dan Sultan

Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier

Diesel

Fred Loneragan

Frente

Gordi

Hunters & Collectors

Ian Moss

Jimmy Barnes

Kate Ceberano

Merci, Mercy

Missy Higgins

Paul Kelly

Ross Wilson

The Rubens

The Temper Trap

The Teskey Brothers

Vika & Linda

+ more TBA

Telstra Plus pre-sale: Friday, 13th October (2:00pm AEDT) to Sunday, 15th October 2:00pm AEDT. Frontier Members pre-sale runs for 24 hours starting at 1:00pm AEDT on Monday, 16th October. Tickets on sale to the general public at 3:00pm AEDT on Wednesday, 18th October via Ticketek.

