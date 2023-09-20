Magic Dirt Release Cover of The Saints’ ‘(I’m) Stranded’

Magic Dirt have released a cover of The Saints’ classic punk track ‘(I’m) Stranded’. It’s the latest in a string of covers made for the Mushroom 50 project, part of the label’s ongoing celebrations for its 50th anniversary.

Speaking about the cover, Magic Dirt frontwoman Adalita said the track is an anthem, and “part of our heritage”. “This song and the album were a part of what essentially cemented Australia’s reputation as Punk/Alternative Rock pioneers; the gates burst open with this tune and everyone else followed,” said Adalita.

Magic Dirt: ‘(I’m) Stranded’

“So it’s very close to our hearts. Its attitude and subject matter are instantly relatable – well, for us at least: alienated youth, looking for a way out. It’s frantic from woah-to-go, relentless! It keeps weaving and spinning, pummelling you into a frenzy, it’s so good. Hypnotic, cathartic and so catchy, too!”

Magic Dirt threw a whole bunch of different ideas at the cover in the studio, including alternative melodies and overdubs. But nothing really stuck.

“The song resisted a bunch of them, so we built it up and then stripped it back to just include what made the song good and fun,” Adalita said. “It’s still ‘(I’m) Stranded’, but it’s got that Magic Dirt feel to it.”

Numerous artists have taken part in the Mushroom 50 project so far: Gordi covered Violent Soho’s ‘Covered In Chrome’, Dan Sultan took on Archie Roach’s ‘Took The Children Away’, Budjerah and WILSN teamed up for ‘Better Be Home Soon‘, Missy Higgins put her spin on The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’, and Paul Kelly jumped on the Sunnyboys’ ‘Alone With You’.

