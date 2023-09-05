Casey Donovan Has Made it Out of Burning Man After Road Reopened

Singer Casey Donovan is one of the thousands of happy festival-goers who have safely made it out of the Burning Man festival site. The Black Rock Desert grounds were flooded by heavy rains at the weekend, cutting off access to main roads and trapping 70,000 attendees.

Punters were told to shelter in place and conserve food, water, and fuel, and wait it out until the ground dried enough to make movement possible – which happened overnight. Burning Man organisers said attendees began moving out of the grounds on Monday afternoon.

Casey Donovan Makes It Out Of Burning Man

Plenty of celebrities were among the masses on the playa, including Australian Idol winner and general national treasure Casey Donovan. In a new post on Instagram, the singer confirmed she was “not dead yet” and has “made it out”.

“Have been rained into the Playa here at Burning Man,” Donovan wrote on Instagram a few days earlier amid the deluge. “Good thing is, we are safe, we have food and ‘dryish’ shelter it is very moist here and forecast is for more rain over the next few days.

“Fingers and toes crossed for some sunshine to clear things up… But for now, ChoooookAsssssses and I’ll get in touch when I find some more WiFi.”

The festival site was reportedly hit with more than two months’ worth of rain in the space of 24 hours, turning the desert landscape into a muddy pit. Police are investigating the death of one man in his 40s – organisers have said the death wasn’t weather-related, as per The Guardian.

