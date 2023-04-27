Cable Ties Announce Winter Tour and Share Latest Single From Upcoming Album ‘All Her Plans’

Melbourne favourites Cable Ties have announced a national tour in support of their upcoming album, All Her Plans. The band will kick off proceedings in Adelaide at the Hindley Street Music Hall on Friday, 23rd June and move through regional centres and major cities up the east coast before finishing in Port Kembla on Sunday, 13th August.

Cable Ties have also shared a new cut from the record – titled ‘Change’, it charges head-on at the lack of social progression and the dark cloud of patriarchal violence. Listen below.

Cable Ties: ‘Change’

Speaking on the song, Cable Ties guitarist and vocalist Jenny McKechnie says the song is about “surviving and fighting even when it feels like we’re going backwards”.

“It contrasts the traumatisation of victim/survivors by the so-called justice system with the solidarity and hope I have found talking to mothers, friends and strangers, who have connected with the songs I’ve screamed into the abyss,” McKechnie said. “The lyrics for ‘Change’ reflect a collection of experiences I’ve had over the last decade, particularly relating to being a woman who plays loud angry, feminist music.”

McKechnie added that she recorded the vocal take for the song shortly after the overturning of Roe v Wade in the United States. “I was extremely fired up and dejected,” she says. “But wanted to remind myself why we keep going.”

Bad//Dreems will support the band at their Adelaide stop, while the majority of the rest of the support slots will be handled by Our Carlson.

All Her Plans will arrive on Friday, 23rd June.

Cable Ties Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 23rd June – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 28th July – Sound Doctor, Anglesea

Saturday, 29th July – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Friday, 4th August – Max Watts, Melbourne

Saturday, 5th August – The Zoo, Brisbane

Thursday, 10th August – Tanswells, Beechworth

Friday, 11th August – The Shaking Hand, Canberra

Saturday, 12th August – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Sunday, 13th August – The Servo, Port Kembla

