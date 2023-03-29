Cable Ties Announce New Album ‘All Her Plans’

Melbourne post-punk trio Cable Ties have announced their third album, All Her Plans, will arrive in June. To coincide, they’ve shared a new single, the buzzy ‘Time for You’. It’s a more sentimental cut than much of the band’s blistering catalogue, a mood that’s reflected sonically as well.

“‘Time For You’ is about feeling safe and happy with someone,” Cable Ties guitarist/vocalist Jenny McKechnie explains. “I’m a pretty chaotic and anxious person. I often feel that I’m barely holding everything together and never have enough time for everything I’ve planned. When I come home to my partner James, I feel safe, happy and like everything is going to be ok. It’s like our time together sits outside of the timeline of the rest of my life.”

Cable Ties – ‘Time for You’

All Her Plans will arrive Friday, 23rd June via local label Poison City along with Merge Records in the US. The follow-up to 2020’s Far Enough was recorded with the band’s longtime engineer Paul Maybury and, according to a press release, addresses topics like “Australia’s broken mental health care system, addiction, and surrendering control when life doesn’t go according to the blueprint.”

The band shared the first preview of All Her Plans early next month, releasing single ‘Perfect Client’. Pre-orders for the album are available here via Poison City.

Further Reading

Cable Ties – ‘Cable Ties’ Review

“Wild and Limitless” – Artists Past and Present on What Makes NinchFest Unique

Bad//Dreems Share New Single, Releasing Fourth Album ‘Hoo Ha!’ in May