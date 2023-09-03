Paul McCartney, Nancy Sinatra Pay Tribute to the Late Jimmy Buffett, Dead at 76

Artists and public figures around the world have paid tribute to singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died over the weekend aged 76. The singer reportedly died after a battle with skin cancer that had turned into lymphoma, according to TMZ, and began receiving end-of-life care a week ago.

Buffett, best known for writing breezy tracks like ‘Margaritaville’ and ‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere’ and earning legions of devoted fans (known as Parrot Heads), was a mainstay of American music since he emerged in the late 1960s. According to a statement from his family, Buffett passed away surrounded by “family, friends music and dogs”.

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To Jimmy Buffett

Paul McCartney penned a lengthy tribute to Buffett on Instagram on Sunday, writing that the singer was one of the “kindest and most generous” people he’d ever met. McCartney recounted a story of Buffett finding him a guitar to play while on holiday, having forgotten his own, and then gifting him a beautiful homemade guitar.

“He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humour,” McCartney wrote. “When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him.

“Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humour that said, ‘I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it’.”

Singer Nancy Sinatra wrote on Twitter/X that Buffett’s music was what we needed in our lives. “We’ve now lost Jimmy Buffett,” Sinatra said. “The thing about his music that strikes me is it was so much fun and we needed that in our lives. Thank you for the joy, Jimmy. Condolences to his family and friends and his legion of Parrotheads who adored him.”

Jon Bon Jovi, Bob Seger, The Beach Boys’ Al Jardine, and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger also paid tribute to the late singer online.

