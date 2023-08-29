Live Music Booking Platform Muso Rebrands as Surreal, Launches New Platform

Popular booking platform Muso has rebranded as Surreal, expanding its offering beyond live music. Muso first launched in Australia in 2019, with the aim of streamlining the booking process for artists and venues.

Surreal will now host a bigger variety of entertainers – including comedians, drag artists, children’s entertainers, circus performers, and pretty much everything else – on its new platform, which has launched in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Muso Rebrands and Relaunches as Surreal

“It’s been a mad ride but we’re really proud of what we’ve achieved. I remember how excited we were when we hit our 100th gig milestone on Muso and now we have 54,000 gigs taking place annually – it’s a pinch yourself moment,” co-founder Alan Jin shared in a statement.

The whole site has undergone a facelift – the company says the site is much faster and can cater to a larger network of users, and there have been improvements in general user experience and functionality. The platform currently hosts around 10,000 artists and 5,000 venues, with $27,000,000 of payments being made each year.

“Our team are some of the best in business, they have brought their extensive industry experience to the Surreal product, ensuring the best experience for our users,” said Jin. “There were some limitations to the previous platform, especially for talent agents, so we’ve worked hard to take into account all our user’s requirements and ensure they’re all met within the platform.”

You can have a look around the new website here.

