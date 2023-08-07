half•alive Announce 2023 ‘Conditions of a Punk’ Australian Tour

Californian pop-rock trio half•alive will return to Australia for a run of east coast headline shows in late October and early November 2023. It’s the trio of Josh Taylor, Brett Kramer and J. Tyler Johnson’s first visit since releasing their second album, Conditions of a Punk, in December 2022.

The Long Beach threesome have had a busy 2023, playing shows in every nook and corner of the United States, as well the UK, Ireland and Europe. The Australian visit will be relatively brief, with half•alive playing shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Details below.

half•alive – ‘still feel.’

Formed from the ashes of Taylor’s previous outfit, The Moderates, half•alive experienced breakout success with their 2018 single ‘still feel.’ The song’s official music video centres on the three band members performing a choreographed dance routine. It’s racked up 75+ million views on YouTube, helping the song to gain gold accreditation in the US.

‘still feel.’ appeared on half•alive’s 2019 debut album, Now, Not Yet, which featured production from several dab hands in the contemporary pop-rock field, including Mike Crossey (The 1975, Wolf Alice), Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, HAIM) and Paul Meany (Twenty One Pilots).

The band drip-fed singles from Conditions of a Punk to their fans for 18 months before it was released in December last year. Singles from the album include ‘What’s Wrong’, ‘Summerland’, ‘Hot Tea’ and ‘Make of It’. The band have been performing the majority of the album’s 18-song track listing at their recent shows.

half•alive 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 31st October – Max Watt’s, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 1st November – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 2nd November – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Friday, 11th August at 2pm via Live Nation. Pre-sale runs from 2pm on Thursday, 10th August till 1pm on Friday, 11th August

