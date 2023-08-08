Jungle to Return to Australia for 2024 Tour

London funk and disco-pop duo Jungle are heading back to Australia for an east coast tour in May 2024. Jungle will release their fourth album, Volcano, this Friday, 11th August. It follows 2021’s Loving in Stereo, 2018’s For Ever and 2014’s Jungle.

Jungle’s Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland have played shows in Australia following the release of each of the aforementioned albums. They were last here in July 2022 for headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne. They were also due to appear at Splendour in the Grass 2022 but the weather had other ideas, washing out an entire day of the festival.

Jungle – ‘I’ve Been in Love’ (feat. Channel Tres)

Jungle have released four singles from Volcano to date, including the Channel Tres collaboration ‘I’ve Been In Love’. Erick the Architect of Flatbush Zombies fame appears on the album’s lead single, Candle Flame.

Lloyd-Watson and McFarland self-produced Volcano, as was the case on their earlier LPs. The album’s release will be accompanied by the feature-length film, Volcano, The Original Motion Picture. It’s premiering on the Jungle Fan Club on 11th August. Find out more here.

Jungle 2024 Australian Tour

Friday, 17th May – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 19th May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 22nd May – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale at 12pm (local) on Friday, 11th August via Live Nation

